Savvy shopper: Search different aisles for cheaper products

Search the aisles

Consumer experts Which? found that savvy shoppers can save money by checking the baking aisle for sultanas and nuts, which will often be priced cheaper than on the snacking aisle. They also found that items like rice and chickpeas can be cheaper in the world foods aisle than where you might usually expect to find them. They also point out that shoppers should look up and down the shelves at the supermarket as they often place less profitable items high and low on the shelves. In the middle of the shelf will be items they want to promote. Taking the time to scan the shelves can often result in big savings.