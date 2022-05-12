Savvy shopper: Search different aisles for cheaper products

Taking the time to scan the shelves can often result in big savings — plus, is Annie Mac's barman Jim the best barman in Cork?
Items like rice and chickpeas can be cheaper in the world foods aisle than where you might usually expect to find them.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 06:00
Niamh Hennessy

Search the aisles 

Consumer experts Which? found that savvy shoppers can save money by checking the baking aisle for sultanas and nuts, which will often be priced cheaper than on the snacking aisle. They also found that items like rice and chickpeas can be cheaper in the world foods aisle than where you might usually expect to find them. They also point out that shoppers should look up and down the shelves at the supermarket as they often place less profitable items high and low on the shelves. In the middle of the shelf will be items they want to promote. Taking the time to scan the shelves can often result in big savings.

Consumer Champ of the Week

Timmy Bulman would like to nominate his local pub, Annie Macs for Champ of the Week. He said he would most especially like to nominate the barman and manager, Jim. Timmy said that Jim is, without doubt, the best barman in Cork and always has time for his customers. He said he always has a friendly smile on his face and pulls a great pint. Timmy is full of praise for Jim saying he is fantastic at what he does and is a credit to the bar. Timmy said that his local, Annie Macs on Bandon Road in Cork is a ‘great spot’ and he loves going there to enjoy a pint with his wife as the atmosphere is always excellent and they really care about their regular customers.

#Cost of living#ConsumerCorner
