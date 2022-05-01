Roz Purcell: I've come from a disordered eating background, and now I eat what I want

Model and author Roz Purcell doesn’t believe in good or bad foods - she prefers to eat intuitively. “That’s because I’ve come from a disordered eating background, and now I eat what I want. I order what I want no matter what day or time it is. I listen when I’m full, I eat when I’m hungry.

“After years of having food rules and maintaining unrealistic habits, I realised it didn’t lead to much enjoyment with food. So I’ve come full circle that I’m not very structured with it.”

On her Instagram account, the Tipperary native makes a point of posting unfiltered pictures of herself. “Social media is so fake. When we see a picture, the person probably took 100 photos to get that one good photo. They may have been edited to make themselves look even better. So don’t try to live up to someone else’s edited photo because a lot of work went into that.”

Roz Purcell is an ambassador for The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, June 5, in Dublin city centre. To register see www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie

What do you do to stay fit?

I love to do a mix of movements - running, hiking, and swimming. And I lift weights about twice a week - it makes me feel strong and allows me to build up quite a lot of strength.

What is your guilty pleasure?

My only guilty pleasures lie in TV land, like the Kardashians. Sometimes you just need to switch off, and watching stuff that you don’t have to concentrate on is right up my alley.

What would keep you awake at night?

I hate being in arguments with people. So whether it’s someone messaging me online or having a disagreement with someone, it would keep me awake all night. And if I have an early flight to catch the next morning or have to do something important early, I’ll be awake every hour checking [the time].

How do you relax?

To relax, I like baking and being creative, and to reset it’s being alone in nature.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Sister Madonna Buder, known as the Iron Nun. She started running in her 50s and has shown people it’s never too late to start something.

What’s your favourite smell?

When you walk into a supermarket, and there’s a waft of freshly baked bread - I love it.

When was the last time you cried?

When I came across this video of a dog that had been abandoned as its family had to flee.

What traits do you least like in others?

Arrogance - being dismissive of other people, whether that’s being dismissive of a waiter or a colleague.

What traits do you least like in yourself?

I’m untidy. I wish I were more proactive about cleaning my place because I don’t like a mess. Some people wouldn’t be able to go to sleep because the room was messy but I would.

Do you pray?

I don’t sit down and pray, and I’m not a practising Catholic but I talk to dead relatives. Growing up and going to mass, every prayer is ingrained in my mind forever.

What would cheer up your day?

Getting a nice message from someone on social media. Someone will send a message like: ‘Hey, I saw your post about hiking on this mountain - I went and did it. Here’s a photo of me on top. Thanks for the directions’.

What steps are you taking to protect the environment?

We are recycling pros. Nothing goes into our bins without being double-checked. And I try to buy less. Whether it’s tech or clothes or homeware, I ask, is it something that will be used a lot, or am I just getting carried away with this idea of buying something new?

What quote inspires you?

It’s something someone said to me a few years ago: ‘life isn’t a dress rehearsal’. We always wait until we’re ready. Or we wait till our appearance changes before we do something. Or, we wait until we feel worse to reach out. As humans, we have a terrible habit of waiting.

Where’s your favourite place in the world?

Slievenamon - there’s so much mythology and history there. Sometimes you can be up there for days and not see anyone.