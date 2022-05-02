Natural health: Use cayenne or ginger to relieve back pain 

I’m fit and active, but recently I’ve started to experience lower back pain. Is there an anti-inflammatory remedy you could recommend?

The Simplistic Mobility Method (SMM) is an excellent set of movements to include alongside your regular routine to help address and prevent problematic areas where pain, inflammation, and stiffness can inhibit your activity.

Developed by Tom Morrison, this is a straightforward and effective approach that helps to assess your current imbalances and improve your stability and flexibility. Check out the plans and videos online at www.tommorrison.uk for more information.

I have used this system myself and recommend it to clients as an adjunct to their current routine to help work through injury and address niggles and pains limiting progress.

I highly rate the herbal remedy Boswellia serrata for inflammation issues. Boswellia can be taken as needed for pain rather than being a supplement that you need to take daily.

Boswellia works by easing muscular restriction and pain through dilation of the blood vessels. It has been proven to be as powerful as ibuprofen and other over-the-counter pain relief in clinical studies.

Solgar’s standardised full potency Boswellia resin extract is available in health stores. Take 450mg in three divided doses of 150mg throughout the day for temporary pain relief. For intense acute pain, you can increase the doses to a maximum of 300mg each.

This herb is most effective if you take it as you feel the pain coming on rather than waiting until the pain is severe.

A topical remedy containing cayenne (or the active ingredient capsaicin) or ginger will help relieve pain and promote healing of the inflamed area. Menthol-based products can also help, particularly if you find that ice brings you relief.

In some cases alternating between heat and ice packs can help reduce pain and swelling rapidly.

I often get cold sores when I’m under stress or when the seasons change and use an over-the-counter treatment which is quite effective. Is there a natural alternative?

Stress and seasonal change are common triggers for the cold sore virus. Other triggers include sun exposure, food sensitivities and allergies, menstruation, and fatigue.

I’m reluctant to recommend changing your current treatment if you have found something that works for you since it can be difficult to find an effective remedy for cold sores. You might want to have your current treatment as a standby if you are trying something new.

One of the most effective natural topical treatments is a concentrated extract of lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) applied to the affected area. Lemon balm contains a number of constituents that work synergistically to prevent the virus from taking hold, and is most effective if applied as a cream or balm.

The strength of the extract used in clinical trials was 70:1, and it was noted that this treatment interrupted the outbreak and promoted rapid healing of the blisters.

There are also supplemental remedies that may help prevent the cold sores from developing, in particular vitamin C and zinc.

Vitamin C is known as an immune-supportive nutrient, and it works against the herpes virus.

Zinc is well documented for immune support and specifically in the management of viral infection. You will need to take 50mg of zinc and up to 5,000mg of vitamin C daily.

Take the vitamin C in 1,000mg increments throughout the day for three days, reducing it to 3,000mg for maintenance.