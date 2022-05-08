Natural health: Take lemon juice and warm water to support body's detoxification 

I’ve started to feel mildly sick after eating fatty foods or bread, even the wholewheat variety. Is there a remedy you could recommend?

The symptoms you describe suggest your liver and gallbladder could do with some extra support. Starting your day with the juice of a lemon (or half a lemon if they are very juicy) in warm water goes a long way to supporting the liver and kidneys in their cleansing and detoxification processes.

Lemons work by improving the digestion of fats and proteins while increasing the absorption of minerals. This helps to soothe digestive upset and restore the balance of intestinal flora. One of the other benefits of drinking warm water and lemon juice is it can assist in healthy and regular bowel movements.

Dandelion root is a popular detoxifying herb, working mainly on the liver and gallbladder to facilitate the removal of wastes and toxins. Dandelion root and leaves have a preventative action against gallstones, with the leaves often used to dissolve existing gallstones.

Dandelion has a beneficial effect on the digestive system and the liver due to the bitter principle, stimulating bile production in the gallbladder.

Gallbladder attacks often occur when gallstones block the bile duct, causing extreme pain in the right upper area of the abdomen, sometimes accompanied by nausea and vomiting. Saturated fats, found in red meat and dairy, should be avoided, while essential fatty acids such as the omega 3 found in oily fish (mackerel, salmon, kippers, herrings, sprats, trout, sardine and pilchards) are valuable for reducing gallbladder symptoms.

Vitamin C can be a helpful supplement in treating gallbladder-related nausea as it reduces the risk of gallstones by converting cholesterol to bile acids.

Taking apple cider vinegar before a meal can help digestion and prevent nausea — you will need 10-15ml in a large (300-400ml) glass of water up to 30 minutes before each meal.

My back gets extremely itchy at night, usually just before bed. Is there anything I can do?

There are a number of reasons why your back may be itching at night. One of the most common triggers is that the skin passively loses moisture throughout the evening, known as transepidermal water loss. This can contribute to itching if you are not adequately hydrated during the day. Using a humidifier in your bedroom can help to reduce itching where dry skin is an issue. Stress is another trigger factor — the night-time itching can increase stress levels, creating a catch-22 situation.

Our body temperature changes naturally in the evening in accordance with our circadian rhythm. The skin releases heat, which can result in an itching sensation.

GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) is an important nutrient as it helps to reduce anxiety and stress as well as calm night itching. Foods high in GABA include most cruciferous vegetables (cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel’s sprouts), beans, peas, mushrooms, spinach, and some teas such as green and oolong teas.

It is worth noting whether you have any redness or rashes associated with the itching. When there is no external or visible sign of the itching, it might be good to rule out internal organ causes with your doctor.

Iron deficiency is another cause of night itching, although it is very important to establish low iron before supplementing as too much iron can cause health problems. Herbal teas such as peppermint and chamomile are naturally cooling and soothing – avoid caffeinated beverages as this can contribute to itching.

A soothing oatmeal bath at night can calm and nourish the skin before bed. Make sure your bedclothes and bedding are made from natural materials and you use a natural laundry detergent without fragrances and irritants to rule out the possibility of a topical reaction.

