Natural health: Take evening primrose oil to ease period pain 

My teenage daughter gets painful cramping during the first few days of her period. What would you suggest?

Essential fatty acids are excellent for treating menstrual cramping. Evening primrose oil (EPO) has a long history of usage to help ease cramping and the associated lower back pain caused by inflammatory hormones. EPO is a rich source of omega-3 gamma-linoleic acid (GLA), a prostaglandin that works as a natural anti-inflammatory.

Efamol Pure Evening Primrose Oil contains a third more GLA than most other EPO supplements available. The GLA content determines the effectiveness of treating menstrual cramps, so it is worth ensuring you get the right brand. Your daughter will need to take one 1000mg capsule of EPO three times daily with food for 12 weeks, then reduce the dosage to just one capsule daily. Efamol EPO costs €15 for 90 500g capsules (Boots).

Essential fatty acids (EFAs) are referred to as essential because they must be gleaned from the diet since the body is unable to manufacture them. They are required by our bodies to produce a range of hormones and neurotransmitters. The omega-6 fatty acids are crucial to brain health, while the omega-3 fatty acids help regulate inflammation.

Evening Primrose oil has a long history of usage to help ease cramping and the associated lower back pain caused by inflammatory hormone

Omega-6 tends to dominate in our Western processed diets. Olive oil, for example, has up to 13 times the amount of omega-6 than omega-3, and corn oil has 46 times more omega 6 than omega 3.

Other nutrients that may be useful for your daughter include vitamins B6, E, and the minerals calcium, magnesium, and potassium. All these nutrients are present in chocolate, which may explain the common pre-menstrual craving for chocolate.

Calcium and magnesium are vital minerals for nerve and muscle function. Magnesium also helps regulate the oestrogen-progesterone balance, which in turn regulates mood.

The B vitamins are crucial to nerve health and functioning. Stress robs the body of this vitamin group, so it is no surprise that levels are often low in women who experience PMS or PMT symptoms.

I feel cold most of the time, even when wearing layers of clothes. I'm in my early 50s - could this have something to do with the menopause?

Often the hormone fluctuations women experience during menopause upset their internal thermostat. This can be even more frustrating when you are experiencing a combination of hot flushes along with feeling cold.

Agnus castus, dong quai, wild yam, red clover, and black cohosh are five of the top ingredients likely to help prepare the body for a smoother transition into the menopause.

Include plenty of circulation-boosting and heart health kitchen remedies in your diet, such as cinnamon, ginger, cayenne, and garlic.

You can add these to your food or brew them as an infusion. If you are using dried spices, add ½ teaspoon each of cinnamon and ginger, a pinch of cayenne and a fresh garlic clove (bruise the clove a little to increase the benefits), then steep in boiling water. You can add raw honey to taste. For fresh ginger, use a couple of slices and a whole cinnamon or cassia stick if you have one.

Stimulating your lymphatic system helps to improve circulatory health and increase warmth. Dry-skin brushing with a long-handled natural bristle brush each morning before your shower will help activate the lymph and boost circulation.

Use gentle but brisk strokes and always work towards the heart. A rough washcloth (dry) works equally well if you don’t have a skin brush.