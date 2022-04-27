Life Hack: How to shop sustainably for groceries and bring less plastic home

Reduce plastic waste

There has been a noticeable shift in shopping habits in recent years, particularly when it comes to packaging. Previously it would not be unusual to find fruit, vegetables, pastries, and other groceries covered in plastic wrapping — often individually at the height of the pandemic due to public health concerns. However there has been a significant change on the shopping aisles that has been led by consumer sentiment.

Now, many foods will be in paper packaging or without packaging at all. It came after many consumers actively boycotted goods wrapped in plastic, often removing the packaging at the till and leaving it behind. The message was heard loud and clear, and supermarkets have reduced their packaging in many areas and some, like Lidl, offer recycling bins after the checkout where unavoidable packaging can be immediately sent for recycling correctly.

And, of course, bring your own reusable shopping bags.

Reuse packaging

If you’d rather avoid packaging altogether, it’s worth locating your nearest zero-waste shops. These shops offer a new, sustainable way of shopping where consumers bring their own packaging to refill, giving more control over what waste they generate.

It cuts down on packaging destined for a landfill while giving shoppers complete control over how much food they bring home, which avoids food waste while also being easier on the pocket. To find information on your nearest bulk food stores, shops offering refill options, plastic-free markets, zero waste events, and workshops, visit gozero.ie.

Recycle correctly

Do you know how much of your recycling bin will actually be recycled? If you’re not managing it properly, it could be a frighteningly small amount. All plastic packaging waste — including soft plastic as of 2021 — can be placed in household recycling bins if it is clean, dry and loose.

This means there should be no food or liquids left on/in your plastic items, and you should place all the items loosely in the bin — not in plastic bags or stuffed into other materials, such as boxes. A full list of items that can be put in your recycling bin is available on mywaste.ie.

Don’t overshop food

This has been mentioned above in relation to zero waste shops but it is worth highlighting again as the Environmental Protection Agency estimates the average Irish household throws out 150kg of food waste each year, costing about €700 per household.

Food waste sent to landfills will also release methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide. To reduce the impact on both the environment and your bank balance, shop sensibly so less is thrown out. Check your cupboard before you leave to shop, have a list and stick to it, buy only what you need and don't be tempted by special offers on perishable foods — while they may seem cheaper per item, they will more than likely end up in the bin.

At home, serve smaller portions at meals times to reduce food scrapings and use your freezer wisely.