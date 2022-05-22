Eve McCrystal: 'I have to fight for my seat at Paris 2024'

Paralympic champion Eve McCrystal is fresh off another medal-winning weekend when she picks up the phone.

Since coming away with gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, it was her first time back on the tandem with partially sighted partner Katie-George Dunleveyand. And there was pressure to perform well at the UCI Paracycling World Cup in Ostend, Belgium, held earlier this month.

Unsurprisingly, the pair were well up to the task, coming away with a gold medal for the time trial, and a silver in the road race two days later.

“It was good to get it done,” says McCrystal, who acts as a ‘pilot’ for ‘stoker’ Dunlevey. “It’s a nice place to start. But there’s plenty of work to do, I can tell you.”

The 43-year-old mother of two girls aged 12 and 14, has been cycling with Dunlevey for nine years under the guidance of coach Neill Delahaye – but whether or not she’ll accompany her to Paris in 2024 is still an open question.

“I am just looking at the World Championships in August,” she says. “I am going goal-by-goal.”

I want to be the best I can be for Katie - and if I am not good enough, I am not good enough.

“We have new pilots coming in and I have to fight for my seat. It’s a high-performance sport, nothing is guaranteed and Katie deserves to have the best person in the front of that bike.”

But for McCrystal, who is back working full-time as a Garda, having to battle for her seat is further motivation to up her game.

Pictured at the RTE Sport Awards from left Paralympic cyclists Katie-George Dunleavy; and Eve McCrystal

“I am empowered by other women,” she says, “and with my age, and being a mother, I know I have limited time.

“I know if I don’t get this done today, I am never going to get it done – there’s no laughing about it.”

What are your healthiest eating habits?

Everything I eat is to make me go fast, to help me stay away from injury. But nothing is off the table - I eat normal food. If I want a bar of chocolate, I’ll eat a bar. If I want takeaway, I’ll have a takeaway. I have had great help over the years through the Institute of Sport with regard to nutrition so I know what I need to do to get the best out of myself.

What would keep you awake at night?

If I had a really hard training session or a race in the evening, that would keep me awake just because my body is in overdrive. I am a good sleeper, and I do a lot of work on my mental health. My father died by suicide in 2017. I had to really work hard to get to Tokyo in one piece. So I make sure I talk through things, and not let them fester. I have an amazing partner, and I try not to take things to bed with me.

How do you relax?

A glass of wine.

Who are your sporting heroes?

That’s changed over the years. Growing up it was Sonia O’Sullivan. Later on, it was Derval O’Rourke, Rob Heffernan. Kellie Harrington is up there.

What is your favourite smell?

The yellow or blue Comfort fabric softener.

What traits do you least like in others?

Sneakiness. I love an upfront person.

What traits do you least like in yourself?

I am probably too hard on myself.

Do you pray?

No, but I do talk to my dad. In Tokyo, I was having full-on conversations with him. If anyone saw me they would have thought I was mad, but that’s what got me through. I believe he’s in heaven, but I don’t go to Mass.

What would cheer your day up?

Little things - like having the dinner ready at 2pm when we aren’t eating till 6pm and knowing it’s ready all day.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.’ I love it. That’s me all over.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

The south of France. My partner’s family live there, so it’s my go-to. It’s a special place for me.