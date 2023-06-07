Richard Hogan: Helping them — and you — to survive exam stress

Today more than 55 thousand students sat their first Leaving Certificate exam, while more than 68 thousand students sit their first Junior Certificate exam.

That’s a lot of families currently living with young adults who are in the middle of State exams. I remember my own home, many years ago, as I sat the Junior Cert (not a breeze of worry) and my brother (slightly more conscientious) was doing the Leaving Cert. How my mother survived!

Many families are experiencing this today. That can place a considerable amount of pressure on parents as they try to manage their child’s emotions and energy levels while they go through these next difficult two weeks. I often meet parents at this time of year who describe the tension in the family home. They delineate living with a diva or an emotionally unpredictable young adult. They often describe it as, ‘walking on eggshells’.

It can be very challenging trying to support an exam-stressed child. So, here are a few tips:

1. Sleep

Sleep is vitally important for the brain to function at full capacity. We need the brain to be rested to take information, code into memory, and recall it later in the exam. But here is the rub: telling your child this information is more than likely going to cause them to become stressed about sleep, and the moment that happens, sleep will disappear.

When I’m working with a student who struggles with sleep when they are stressed, I explain to them how sports stars such as Nadal or Bolt sleep before a huge game or an Olympic event. I tell them that they come to realise that they can function and perform at a very high level even when they haven’t slept well. Usain Bolt, tells the story about his first big race, he was so stressed he put his shoes on the wrong feet. But he still won, and realised that even with such stress and shoes on the wrong feet he could win. So, he never really stressed again before big races. Nadal also talks about how he won a Wimbledon final after a poor night’s sleep.

So, your child understanding that they don’t have to sleep well to do well in the exam will relax them about sleep and ironically allow them to get a good night’s sleep. I often have students tell me, ‘I was counting all night, if I fell asleep now I’d get 5 hours, 4 hours, 3 hours...’ — this is such a detrimental mindset to get caught in, and one that makes sleeping impossible. So, get them to relax about sleep.

Richard Hogan . Photograph Moya Nolan

2. Stress

Understanding that there is good and bad stress is important as your child does exams. Of course, they will be stressed going into the exam. That’s normal. Bad stress is when it impacts on memory and causes them to have a blank in the exam. When this happens, cortisol (stress hormone) is released and memory is impacted. This is not a good situation in an exam.

But I always tell students that if this happens the key is not to get further stressed by worrying you have forgotten everything but moving on to the next question. This will settle you down and memory will return. The more they understand that getting stressed is a normal part of exam performance, the more they will be relaxed in the exam.

It’s when they feel like they are hit by something they were not expecting that provokes an episode of bad stress.

Another key tip around stress, is being consistent in their routine this time of year. Try not to change anything too drastically: they should study in the same room and sleep in the same bed and go through a predictable routine for these two weeks. They know a lot more than they think, and they will get to their destination whether that is in a straight line or a more circuitous route.

Keeping everything in a normal routine helps reduce stress.

3. Avoid exam post-mortem

Help your child to avoid the post-mortem that students get caught in. It will not change the outcome of the result but potentially disrupt momentum and study for the next day's exam. I have watched as students get derailed by feelings that they didn’t perform well in a particular exam, only to find they achieved better than they had initially hoped.

Help your child to stay focused on what is important — the next exam.

4. Food

Make sure the fridge is stocked with healthy food and also a treat that they might like after an exam. The healthier the food the better the energy. But it is also nice to acknowledge the exam by having a little treat after. We all need a release after a tough exam, and a nice treat or food they love would be a nice way to honour that experience.

Also, students are hungry all the time, it will keep stress at bay when they open the fridge and see all the food they like there.