Dashing all the way: how to beat the Christmas stress

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And while it is known as the most wonderful time of year, for many, it brings with it a feeling of overwhelming stress.

There is so much to do, to plan, to buy. It can all get a bit much.

Swedish research found a 37% increase in the number of people suffering from heart attacks on Christmas Eve — the incidents clustered at around 10pm.

People may be feeling the usual Christmas-related pressures a bit more this year for several reasons, namely the cost of living crisis and that it is our first ‘proper’ Christmas since the beginning of the pandemic.

To help you through the festive season, we have talked to some experts and compiled 12 tips to help ease your stress this Christmas.

1. Make a Christmas budget

Make a list ahead of time of all the costs that come with celebrating Christmas — gifts, food, socialising etc. Be sure to prioritise that list, especially if there is a limited amount of money to spend.

When you make a budget, Karl Cronin, MABS regional manager, recommends only including income you are sure of. “If there isn’t enough in the budget, it’s time to review the list and see if the costs can be reduced,” he says. “A little planning will go a long way and avoid a financial hangover in the new year.”

2. Think carefully before you borrow

Before splashing out on Christmas gifts, ask yourself if it is worth getting into debt. If you feel you need to borrow, ensure you only borrow exactly what you need, says Cronin.

Remember that as you are making repayments, the new year will also bring winter utility bills and other costs. MABS can offer advice and support if you plan to borrow this Christmas.

3. Santa knows best

The kids have made their Santa list and as you check it twice, you might panic. They can ask for a lot from St Nick and the gifts can be quite expensive. Parenting expert Laura Erskine suggests explaining to your little ones that Santa will choose the gifts he believes are most suitable. “He has children all around the world to gift and he needs to spread out the gifts so that every child gets a surprise on Christmas morning,” she says.

4. Kris Kindle

When it comes to family and friends, the cost of buying presents can rise rapidly — especially if you have a big family. So, why not have a Secret Santa? The surprise adds extra fun to the present-giving experience.

Erskine suggests doing one for kids and adults for family and another separate one among your friends. “Set a maximum spend budget so that you can all buy a meaningful gift for your Kris Kindle and keep it a secret until Christmas Day.”

5. Shop smart

Write a list of what you need to buy before heading to the shops or going online. “Don’t be tempted by sales or special offers if you don’t need them,” says Cronin. “And remember the shops only close for one or two days over Christmas, so there is no need to overshop, especially with perishable items.”

With so many things to buy, it can be hard to keep track of what you already have. According to Cronin, keeping a list of items that have been purchased is an easy way to avoid any accidental duplication.

6. Don’t overindulge

With so many parties, dinners and gatherings over Christmas and the new year, it can be easy to overindulge when it comes to alcohol. There are many reasons to ease up on the drinking at Christmas, from your physical to your mental health. Too much alcohol consumption can lead to unnecessary confrontation and accidents.

GP Mike Thompson says emergency departments are busy enough over Christmas without alcohol-related injuries and illnesses presenting themselves. And remember that alcohol is a depressant and can worsen anxiety in the days afterwards.

7. A good deed goes a long way

Christmas can be a sad and lonely time for many people. This year, we have some 70,000 Ukrainian people spending Christmas away from home and their loved ones.

There are also homeless, vulnerable and older people all around the country. There are many small things that you could do that would brighten their Christmas. It will also benefit you.

“Doing kind things for others boosts serotonin levels, the neurotransmitter responsible for feeling satisfied,” says Jolanta Burke, psychologist and assistant professor at Maynooth University.

8. Manage expectations

This will be the first Christmas since 2019 that we will be able to visit and be surrounded by our loved ones to enjoy all our traditions. It’s understandable that we will want it to be the best it can be but we should not set ourselves up for failure.

Child psychotherapist Colman Noctor says that nothing ruins fun like perfectionism. “Expect to have some hiccups along the way and see the value in these events as unique opportunities to create memorable stories. People are far more likely to reminisce about the burnt stuffing than the perfect mashed potato.”

9. It’s OK to say no

We are all guilty of over-extending ourselves, especially at this time of year. There are so many events and parties to attend and, like Steven Tyler, we don’t want to miss a thing. But the Irish Heart Foundation warns against wearing ourselves out. “Feeling stressed may cause you to eat unhealthier foods, smoke more, and drink more alcohol which affects your heart,” says Janis Morrissey, IHF director of health promotion.

The charity also emphasises the importance of a good night’s sleep as it boosts your mental and physical health. Avoid burning the candle at both ends, and aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night. Just remember that it’s perfectly alright to say no to things.

10. Read the room

Christmas is a time of big emotions — both good and bad. This can lead to tension, so keeping things on an even keel will help the day run smoothly.

Psychologist Caroline Martin likens sensing the mood to being like a thermometer. “While this can be useful, it can be even more helpful if we can be a thermostat and regulate the temperature,” she says.

“Careful use of your body language, tone of voice and facial expressions are ways of adjusting the temperature of a room. This is easier said than done, so go gently with yourself too.”

11. Remember what’s truly important

If you find yourself getting stressed over the details, ask yourself what is the most important thing to you at Christmas time. What did you miss the most over the past couple of years?

After two Christmases of pandemic, crises and separation, Noctor says we should embrace the opportunity to connect. “In the busyness of everyday life all year round, we have begun to undervalue the importance of human connection.

“While some of our relatives might drive us mad, in the main, the benefits of human contact far outweigh the risk of short-term irritation.”

12. Step right up

When things feel overwhelming, a breath of fresh air and a short walk can do wonders for your mind. It can be easy to hibernate over Christmas as the festivities take their toll on energy levels, not to mention all the films and TV shows we want to catch up on during the holiday. But research published in the US National Library of Medicine says that outdoor leisurely walks improve mental health and reduce stress and anxiety. So why not take a walk in your own winter wonderland?