Learner Dad: I’ve lost count of the number of meals where my son ate half a burger, eight chips and 16 sachets of ketchup

I love a small win. The big moments are important when you have kids — birthdays, new school year, etc. But they’re not half as important as a ketchup sachet that opens the first time of asking.

We recently went on a day trip to Waterford and stopped in Dungarvan for something to eat. I was tired and ready to eat my arm with the hunger. This isn’t usually when I’m at my best.

And it's usually when one or both of the kids decides that they don’t like what they ordered. That’s only a problem if you’re not familiar with the magic of ketchup. I’ve lost count of the number of meals where my son ate half a burger, eight chips and 16 sachets of ketchup. It won’t kill him, and I get to eat without crying into my chowder.

There is only one flaw in the ketchup plan — the cheap sachet. This is the shiny one without a proper tearing spot at the top. By the time I’m asked to open one, I’ve probably picked up a chip or two and my fingers are a bit greasy. Anyone who has been there will know that you can’t open a cheap sachet with greasy hands, particularly when you have fat-man fingers like mine.

I end up muttering furiously and trying to tear the top of the sachet off with my teeth like some kind of demented hyena. At this point, my wife usually asks me if I want help, which isn’t very helpful.

I keep tearing at the sachet with my teeth until a bit flies out and lands on the table next to us. While I’m apologising to our neighbours, my wife opens a sachet and hands it to my red-lipped son. Isn’t it well for her, with her thin lady fingers.

This sachet thing got much worse during the pandemic, presumably because restaurants were wary of using those little bowls of sauce. It took a lot of the fun out of our first few tries at outdoor dining.

There was no such problem in Dungarvan the other day. I should have taken a photo of the sachets they used in the restaurant there. They had a nice solid bit of serrated plastic at the top — a simple tear and the ketchup flowed. The kids tucked into their burgers and chips. My wife and I were finally free to start watching the people around us. (There was a date going badly wrong to our left. Outstanding entertainment.)

I’m too lazy to put a review up on TripAdvisor, but this place got a silent five stars from me for the classy sachet. It was the perfect example of the small win.

Enjoying parenthood is all about a few little things going your way. I’m writing this during the Easter holidays, so the morning rush is taking a fortnight off, but we’ll be back to "hurry up and eat your porridge" and "where’s your lunchbox" in a few days. This is where a small win has the biggest impact, that shaky ground in the morning between your breakfast and a shot of coffee.

If the lunchboxes are emptied, cleaned and ready to take a sandwich, that’s a big small win for me. Add in a water bottle that wasn’t left in school and now we’re on a real roll.

My wife is in charge of getting the uniforms lined up — sometimes our kids remember to bring their jumpers home and we’re all in on the small win. But one missing jumper is all it takes to take the shine off a perfect morning — particularly when you spend five minutes looking for it and your child eventually remembers they left it in school.

That’s a big loss, like a ketchup sachet that won’t play ball. It’s often enough to push me over the edge.