Wounded healer: one man's journey from addiction to academia

As an assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at New York’s prestigious Columbia University, Carl Erik Fisher is well-versed on the subject of addiction. However, Fisher has another personal rather than professional insight into addiction: he was once a patient on a locked psychiatric ward in a less salubrious New York establishment — Bellevue, the city’s notorious public hospital.

Fisher was 29 and had recently qualified as a doctor when he was hospitalised after a combination of alcohol, amphetamines, and days of sleeplessness led to a manic episode. A neighbour, hearing his screams, called the police, who Tasered him before bringing him to hospital in handcuffs. After a stint in rehab, Fisher returned to his residency programme at Columbia, in recovery, but still questioning whether he was even an addict.

As he writes: “But did I have addiction? Was it a thing — something I caught, or that took hold of me — or was it inseparable from who I was, lurking there in my personality or biology or karma for all time?…And would I have it for the rest of my life, even if I never drank or used again?”

Fisher later went on to specialise in addiction and his work and his personal experience underpins his recent book The Urge: Our History of Addiction. He explores his own journey — his parents were alcoholics — in tandem with a survey of the approaches that have been taken to understand and treat addiction over time.

“I wanted to write the book to help me understand myself and my family and also the deeper I got into the history, the more I realised that ideas about addiction are influenced by our own family histories and our legacies, and the sort of cultural baggage we carry, good and bad. While it wasn’t hard to decide to write the book, the process of writing about some of the most difficult moments of my life was a painful thing to revisit,” he says.

People with addiction deserve compassion

In the book, which was ten years in the making, Fisher writes about how he became convinced that medical science alone, while important, was insufficient for understanding addiction.

“People have been struggling been with since the time of Aristotle, St Augustine and the Buddha….It is a really confusing and multi-faceted phenomenon and it is informative to see how people throughout history have struggled to put a name to it,” he says.

Fisher writes that by claiming that addictive behaviours are simply a kind of choice, people have justified punitive measures for centuries, from putting drunkards in the stocks to imprisoning people for drug possession. It is only in more recent times that neuroscientists and advocates have proposed the counterargument that addictive behaviours are uncontrollable compulsions, and thus people with addiction deserve compassion and treatment, rather than punishment.

However, Fisher argues that many people with addiction occupy a middle ground between free choice and total loss of control. He cites the example of Susan, one of his patients who struggles to quit alcohol. “I know what I need to do. I want to do it. But I don’t do what I want to do. And then I’m drinking again, and I just don’t know why or how,” she tells him. As Fisher writes, the thing that is terrifying to Susan, and to many others like her, is that they watch themselves making a choice even while feeling there is something wrong with the choice.

With figures from the Health Research Board in Ireland showing an increase in alcohol and drug abuse, especially the use of cocaine, how we treat addiction demands increased scrutiny.

For example, in the book, Fisher also explores how labelling addiction as a disease isn’t always helpful.

“Some people have found tremendous hope, clarity and comfort from the notion of addiction as a disease. The problem is it is a double-edged sword and a fundamentally slippery concept. It is absolutely essential and, in a way, life-changing, to pause and to think about addiction as a multi-level phenomenon, one that exists at the individual, and neuroscientific level but also at the social, cultural and economic level.”

There is no simple explanation

Fisher says he still finds it difficult to pinpoint any one reason for his own addiction.

“I don’t think I developed addiction because of my early childhood specifically, I don’t think I developed it because of genetics, I don’t think I developed it because of burnout during my medical school training. All of those things mattered but to attribute the addiction to one or the other cause is missing out on the full picture. When people are suffering, they tend to reach for a cause and want an explanation…I saw that mirrored on a social level too, when society is going through an addiction epidemic, like the opioid epidemic or the problems with alcohol a lot of people are facing during Covid, we want to know why. That can be dangerous, to make too many strong assumptions.”

Fisher points to the stigma around addiction as one reason why it appears so difficult to treat.

“One of the historical legacies we are fighting against is that for quite a long time, the medical profession abdicated its responsibility to treat people with addiction.” Fisher writes how it wasn’t until 1941 that the US Public Health Service issued an important publication framing alcoholism as a public health problem rather than immoral behaviour.

“We also just generally struggle with treating all forms of mental suffering in a compassionate and helpful way, especially in the US but also in other parts of the world. Stigma is a big concept, it is not just looking at people with addiction in a judgmental or negative way, it is also the broader social, political and economic processes that in many ways have fallen short in treating people with addiction.”

According to Fisher, addiction can also be a shared trauma through generations. “The suffering of addiction is not an individual malady—it also comes from deep, ancestral wounds. We need to face that fact too, in order to fully recover, together,” he writes.

He adds that it is important to recognise that there are many different pathways to recovery and long-standing models such as the 12-step method, which promotes abstinence, may not suit everyone. “There is an ideological focus on a one-size-fits-all addiction treatment that has really done a disservice, while also recognising that for some people, and I would include myself in this group, an abstinence model is really important and lifesaving. I wouldn’t want to suggest that everyone should try to moderate if they have a drug problem — certainly in the era of fentanyl [a powerful opioid], that can be fatal, and in the case of alcohol too. Other pathways to recovery doesn’t mean 'go ahead and do whatever the heck you want’ but it does require recognising the reality that for some people, they are going to go out and use drugs anyway, so why are we pretending that we can ordain everyone into the same model?

"Of the people who have a substance abuse problem and who are not getting treatment in the US, 95% of them don’t think they need treatment, they don’t want treatment. Why would that be the case? Some of that is denial, sure, but some is also the fact that our treatment systems are not set up to meet people where they are and help them along their journey and to give them insight into what is going to be most helpful for them.”

Ending the war against addiction

Fisher says that the factors driving addiction and access to recovery are distributed inequitably. While he argues a holistic approach to treatment and recovery is best, not everyone is able to access the services that were available to him.

“This is such a problem and has been for such a long time. It only helps every one to get people into recovery. We see over and over again for hundreds of years, the way that addiction easily crosses supposed boundaries of class, economic status and all the rest.”

Fisher concludes that we need to accept addiction is part of life rather than taking a combative approach, which has been the case down through history.

“Waging war against addiction is going to do more harm than good. Trying to cure or eradicate addiction throughout history has caused incalculable harm over and over again, whether it is because hucksters are promising some sort of quick fix or because people get misled into this sort of oppositional destructive war. It is a much more effective strategy individually and socially to try to operate from a place of acceptance — that doesn’t mean complacency, it frees us up to then respond in the most effective way.”

Ultimately, sharing stories and experiences of addiction can only help those who are suffering, says Fisher.

“If there’s anything that we need in the world of mental health and addiction, it’s just to know and hear more human stories and destigmatise these struggles by coming forth and sharing them.”

He says he has found strength from hearing other people’s stories and from sharing his own. “It took me almost to the end of the book to make some sense of addiction for myself, to wrap my arms around this almost philosophical if not spiritual puzzle of addiction that is simultaneously something extreme and life-threatening and deserving of our deepest respect, while also recognising that it’s a part of humanity, just one expression of human suffering. I have gotten so much strength from reading and hearing other people’s accounts of addiction and recovery and I hope I can play one small part in that.”