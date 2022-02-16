Life Hack: The best window cleaning hacks for a streak-free shine

THE STREAK

Windows can be some of the most frustrating areas of the home to clean. Try as you might, sometimes there’s just no removing those streaks for an otherwise clean glass. Sure, you could take a trip to the cleaning aisle for an alternative cleaning product, but there are a few tried and tested homemade mixtures that do the job just as well (if not a little better).

One popular choice is a blend of washing-up liquid and warm water, with a splash of fabric softener added to the mix. The fabric softener combats the marks the washing-up liquid could cause and guarantees a streak-free finish. Simply use it on a cloth to wipe down your windows and use a squeegee to remove any excess water from the glass.

If you struggle to find the right cloth for cleaning your window, consider a different material instead. Keep some old newspaper and use the pages in your cleaning routine. After spraying the window with your preferred cleaner, scrunch the newspaper into a ball and use it to wipe everything away. It will remove all the cleaning product while guaranteeing a streak-free result.

MOULD-FREE FINISH ​​

If the surrounds of your window or your window sill are likely to develop mould, you don’t need to reach for the bleach straight away. For an effective spray without as harsh chemicals, fill a spray bottle with white vinegar and a few drops of tea tree oil. Spray it on the problem surface and allow it to sit for half an hour. Wipe it away to reveal clean, mould-free windows.

HORIZONTAL BLINDS

If all the unfiltered light pouring through your squeaky clean window is highlighting the dust in your horizontal blinds, there’s a quick and easy method to get those dust-free in no time. Wrap two microfibre clothes around both ends of a kitchen tongs and secure with elastic bands. Use the tongs to hold each individual blind and gently swipe it across. It will gather all the dust and dirt on both sides of the blind. Repeat until the whole blind is completed - you may need to replace the cloths as you go if the blinds are very dusty.

HARD-TO-REACH PLACES

If you see dust and dirt gathering in window tracks, grooves and other areas that a cloth can’t easily reach, some trusty baking soda/bicarbonate of soda and vinegar is the best way to clear those out quickly. Sprinkle the baking soda into the area and pour vinegar over it. Leave them to bubble and settle for 10 minutes to loosen the grime. Using a sponge, you can now wipe away everything for a sparkling result.