Support needed for women as they transition to motherhood 

When mum-of-three Layla O’Mara had her first child in Berlin, she came across the term ‘wochenbett’ – literally ‘days in bed’. It made perfect sense to her and to her husband, Brian.

“It’s a 40-day period of rest and recovery, recommended after birth. The idea is: you slowly emerge from your post-partum cocoon, deeply allowing your body to rest, recover and rebalance,” says Layla.

After Max, 10, and Martha, seven, were born, Layla saw how the German maternity system supports mothers. Once home from hospital, the midwife – who’d attended her regularly during pregnancy – now visited daily.

“I had a week of daily visits. She was very much there for me. If I needed three weeks' support, I’d have got it. She’d weigh the baby, do checks, answer questions, help with bathing the baby, massage my stomach to help after the C-section. Afterwards, the visits continued – more spaced out – for eight weeks.”

Layla had Oscar, four, in Ireland, where she got “incredible” ante-natal care. “I had heavy bleeding. I had to be on constant watch and bed rest – Oscar came two months early.”

But she felt “dropped” after the birth. “I was discharged from hospital. That was me done – I had one PHN visit some weeks later. There was no system to ask how I was physically, emotionally – how I was managing.”

Layla O'Mara with her children Martha, Oscar and Max.

Layla says many Irish-based friends have shared similar experiences.

A postpartum doula and acupuncturist, Layla is also a matrescence facilitator. She explains that, just as adolescence is a time of wide-ranging transition, so is matrescence – the period when women become/are becoming a mother for the first time.

“This transition happens physically, hormonally, emotionally, socially, economically and spiritually. It is supposed to happen. The problem is women are unprepared for how much they’re going to change into a different space.”

Layla herself was unprepared for how vulnerable she’d feel in emotionally transitioning to motherhood after having Max. “There was the pull to the baby and the pull to myself. I wanted to be very close to Max, not let him out of my sight. But I was also realising what little independence and space I had for myself. It took a while to work out what elements of me I wanted to keep. I realised having some autonomy, being creative in my day-to-day life, were things I didn’t want to let go.”

Layla believes the space is limited for new mothers to have the conversations that arise out of the motherhood transition. With her business NuaNua, she has created an online space that aims to support mums in this transition.

Layla O’Mara’s recommendations for being a ‘good enough’ mum: