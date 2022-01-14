Saying 'goodbye' to kids before going into a three-week medically-induced coma

A double-lung transplant patient who spent 66 days in hospital with Covid-19, says saying a possible goodbye to his children was the hardest conversation he ever had to make.

Marathon runner David Crosby (46) contracted the Delta variant of the virus last August and went straight to the Mater Hospital due to his complex underlying conditions.

Despite the double lung transplant, the former Meath GAA player has completed half of the super six marathons including New York, Berlin and London and was preparing to take part in the Tokyo feat before Covid-19 restrictions ended his plans.

For David, undergoing the double lung transplant in 2016 was his only chance of life after he was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, an irreversible condition that causes scarring and hardening of the lungs — a condition similar to the illnesses which also robbed the lives of his three siblings at a young age.

David Crosby has completed three 'super six' marathons

However, he admits that the virus gave him the biggest battle of his entire life, putting him in a medically induced coma and leaving him with acute renal failure.

"I was kept in hospital initially for observation but because of temperature spikes coupled with drops in oxygen levels, I was detained there," he said.

"Then I started feeling ok and I began texting friends about my native Meath Hill team who were playing in the championships, thinking I might even make it home to watch them "But two days later, everything went bananas and I was told that if I didn't last the next 24 hours, I wasn't going to survive.

David says his family were called in to say goodbye and talking to them, his wife Katie and his three children Erin (11), Darragh (13) and Kiera (14) was the 'hardest conversation to ever have."

"I can't recall it exactly but my family say I was very strong. In my brain, I remember thinking that this was going to be the most important conversation to have with them. It could be their most important memory of my life for them, how they would remember their dad."

It was the hardest conversation I have ever had.

A new drug was being trialed in Canada and it had never been yet tested on a transplant patient but David knew it was his last chance.

"I was told I would have to be put into a coma and the medics didn't know how it would work out but it was my only option.

"I wouldn't have survived otherwise. I was very weak, I had severe headaches and it was so hard to breathe.

"I remember talking to my parents about my chances. They lost three children to lung conditions and breathing difficulties and they nearly lost me twice already. And here it was again, yet another possibility they could lose me.

"I thought of all I had gone through and fought for and I realised it could come down to this - Covid was going to whip me. It had its feet firmly on my chest.

"But I trusted my doctors and team in the Mater Hospital so I was placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks and again, my family were told to drop everything and come here because I was in a bad way."

David Crosby

David got through it but the road to recovery was a long way away as he had dropped two and a half stone in muscle and had to relearn how to walk and talk. There was also the additional blow that David was suffering from renal failure and he continues dialysis three times a week.

"They say my kidneys have gone asleep so I have to do dialysis three times a week now but doctors are hopeful my kidney function will return but a kidney transplant may still be possible "The first week or two after coming out of the coma, I was in a really bad place and didn't think I'd get through it.

"The worst thing was being fed by a tube which was very hard for me as it brought back bad memories of my brother Ciaran being fed that way before he passed so I knew I had to get that tube out as fast as possible for my own mental strength.

"When I had the double lung transplant, I knew every step was moving forward but this was like rowing a boat in a storm and getting nowhere. I'm used to going in fifth gear but now I can only go in first gear with patience, which is tough for me. I'm still very weak but every day is a new day. I've always promised my kids that I'd keep fighting until my last breath and I will. You don't get here with all that's thrown at you if you sit in the corner — you have to come out fighting.

"I was double vaccinated when I got Covid-19 and I firmly believe that if I wasn't, I wouldn't be here today. Medics reduced the immuno-suppressant drugs that I'm on for my lungs in order for my own immune system, which consisted of the vaccine to kick in so I have no doubt that the vaccine saved my life"

David also revealed that aside from Covid-19 and the double lung transplant, he also nearly died after a work accident in New York when he was younger, when a wall fell on him, leaving him with multiple critical injuries.

"I think I was prayed for three times in Kingscourt church and I tell the Parish priest I should nearly get commission on all the candles lit for me at this stage," he laughed "If someone is testing me, they are picking on the wrong person because I've got too much to lose. It's not all about me, it's all about who is around me and my family, my wife Katie and children are my life."