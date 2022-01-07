‘Scoliosis made me a stronger dancer’: Saoirse takes spinal surgery in her step

She has two rods, 10 screws and four wires in her spine, but Saoirse Ni Mhaolain-Peadar has danced at the World Meeting of Families – and for world premiers at an event in the Guinness Storehouse.

Now 23 and working for Dublin City Council, she’s a professional Irish dancer who placed 13th in the 2021 An Chomhdháil World Irish Dance Championships.

Yet, as a 12-year-old, she was diagnosed with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS). According to the US-based Scoliosis Research Society, AIS is found in four in 100 adolescents.

Here, consultant paediatric orthopaedic surgeon and Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) clinical lead Dr Paula Kelly says 1-3% of the population will get AIS, and of those less than 10% will need surgical treatment. “We see about five girls to every one boy with AIS. We don’t know why that is. We don’t know the cause of AIS, but we know how to monitor it and how it behaves.”

From Balbriggan, Co Dublin, Saoirse says her mum first spotted she had the condition at a dress fitting when she was 10 years old. “My mum noticed my right shoulder blade was a little more prominent than the left. With every dress fitting afterwards, we could see its progression, even in how difficult it was to zip up the dresses.”

Recalling how her mum explained the diagnosis to her, Saoirse says: “She said it happens, that it ran in our family – my mum’s nana had it. She said ‘yours just happens to be a bit more noticeable or it has progressed because you’ve gone into adolescence’. It was a hard conversation for her to have with me.”

AIS onset is generally just before puberty and, as happened with Saoirse, the early sign is an asymmetry in posture. “It could be one shoulder higher than the other, one hip more prominent than the other or asymmetry on the back, where the ribs on one side are more prominent,” says Dr Kelly.

In general, AIS doesn’t cause pain, she adds, though some teens can get muscular pain – and it doesn’t affect functional performance.

After diagnosis, the child is monitored closely during the two years post-puberty onset and following a girl’s first menstrual period. “There’s a rapid growth spurt at this stage so we monitor the curve to see how it progresses. We try to prevent the curve from getting over 40º by the time the child’s an adult. You’d be thinking of surgical treatment for a curve over 50º,” says Dr Kelly.

Irish dance is my lifeline

Saoirse Ni Mhaolain-Peadar from Balbriggan, an Irish Dance Champion had surgery for Scoliosis in 2014. Photograph Moya Nolan

Following Saoirse’s diagnosis, the curve in her spine progressed during those early to mid-teen years and she developed a twist in the lumbar vertebrae in her lower spine. Yet she was determined not to let scoliosis “dim the light and love” she has for dancing. “Irish dance is my lifeline and stability. I eat, sleep and breathe it”.

Her determination meant setting tough physical demands. “I’d realise I couldn’t do certain steps. Or if I did my balance would be off and I wouldn’t look pin straight. I’d practice for hours in front of the mirror, trying to counteract my body. For example, I’d jut my left hip forward to match my right, which was coming forward due to the curve.

“It was torture, trying to get the muscle memory to do this, so I could do it in a competition, class or line-up, or even in a family photo. It was all to give this façade of being pin straight. At the start, my muscles were screaming that this didn’t feel right, but it became easier, to the point I didn’t have to think about it.”

Saoirse doesn’t believe she put herself in danger of damaging other parts of her body. “I wasn’t contorting myself to the point of damage – just tilting my left side to match my right.” From an emotional, coping perspective, she adopted the “typical Irish mindset – if you don’t think about it, it isn’t there”.

While she suffered muscular pains in her shoulder blades when doing school exams, she didn’t want her classmates to know she had scoliosis. “I didn’t want to be different. I didn’t want in PE class not to get picked for teams. I hated clothes shopping with my mum or gran in case anybody saw I had scoliosis.”

Through all this, Saoirse continued to enter dance competitions. “I was winning championships every other weekend. I was winning solos and placing on podiums here and there.” No one in the competitive dance world guessed her condition and she made sure it stayed that way. “I had a fear that if judges found out about my condition, they wouldn’t place me in results or place me on a podium. I was scared to admit it to anyone outside my family.”

I cried tears of joy

Saoirse’s life-changing moment came in 2014 when she was 16. While she’d done everything she could to stop the curve progressing – yoga, Pilates, watching her diet – sometimes, she says, “the curve will just keep curving and that’s normal too”. That summer, following x-rays and MRI, her consultant at Temple Street Children’s Hospital explained her curve had progressed to 45-50° and she now qualified for spinal fusion surgery.

“I was in shock, thinking this can be fixed, the muscular pain will go away, and I won’t have to correct my posture anymore. I cried tears of joy – I hadn’t anticipated how happy I’d feel.”

Waking up in ICU in the Mater Private post-surgery, Saoirse felt huge relief. “I have a really high pain threshold, so for me, the [post-operative] pain was just a dull ache in my back. I didn’t care – I knew I’d made the right decision. I was walking the next day and was released from hospital after five days. I was only two weeks out of school and two months out of dancing,” she says, recalling how in the early post-op weeks she’d sneak in a few forbidden steps while in the kitchen on her own. “For us dancers, it’s really hard not to be able to dance. Your body just gets the urge to do a few taps.”

Saoirse was out of her teens by the time she overcame a very personal hurdle. Three years ago at the Riverdance Summer School in Boston she opened up about her scoliosis. “We kind of had this circle where the instructors told us about the struggles they’d had in their competitive careers. It was a bit American, an open safe space, and I really had the courage then and there to share my story,” she says, adding that her confidence had also been boosted by the support she received from the McCluskey Academy of Irish Dancing, the school she’d joined and been part of for two years following her surgery.

Dr Kelly says scoliosis accounts for 14-16% of all the paediatric orthopaedic work done at CHI. “Approximately 40% of these are children with AIS. It’s a really small group. By far the biggest area is neuro-muscular disability like spina bifida and cerebral palsy, as well as limb deformity and hip dysplasia.”

Currently, 188 children are waiting for scoliosis surgery – and in total 1,200 children are waiting for paediatric orthopaedic surgery. “There were very long scoliosis lists in 2017-’18. We got a lot of investment and resources from Government, who set a target of a four-month waiting list and we were pretty much at that. And then Covid and the cyber attack really slowed down the amount of surgery that could be done at CHI.”

Dr Kelly confirmed that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly committed at a recent meeting to getting waiting lists for all paediatric orthopaedic patients back down, on a phased basis, to 12 weeks.

For Saoirse, who has thankfully come out the other end of her scoliosis journey, life is good. Looking back now at what it has meant in her life, she says: “It made me a stronger person, a stronger dancer and far more resilient.”