Working Life: I’m currently completing my lactation consultant course

6.50am

First up - I get the kids’ breakfasts before heading to work.

8.45am

At the South Lee primary care centre, planning my day is critical - I lay out my schedule and prioritise calls.

A daily Covid risk assessment is an unfortunate but essential element of our new way of working and it’s completed prior to each home visit. Infection control guidelines and personal protective equipment have always been a vital component of our role in the community, but even more so now. Assessing risk is vital at the start of each day to protect patients. High-risk clients are identified and left to the end of the day.

9.15am

Dressing clinic organised for the health centre. Clients arrive at allotted times for wound assessment and dressings change.

Noon

I pay a home visit to a new mum and baby to carry out a postnatal review. Mum was enthusiastic about breastfeeding but was having some challenges on my initial visit. She was disappointed it wasn’t working out so a breastfeeding support plan was developed. On this visit, it’s going very well. I’m currently completing my lactation consultant course and it’s hugely beneficial in assisting breastfeeding mothers.

12.45pm

Complete paperwork and reply to an urgent message about a hospital discharge before visiting next client.

1.15pm

I pick up messages and have lunch at the health centre, The social aspect of lunch has been challenged by Covid but we link in as safely as possible.

2.15pm

Hospital discharge to be reviewed at home. My role is to review and assess the patient, their current clinical needs and home supports. This client is palliative and supporting the patient and family is one of the greatest privileges of my role. After the visit, I update the GP, palliative care team and refer to the physiotherapist and occupational therapist for home review.

3.15pm

Next call is a catheter change for a client at their home.

4.45pm

Back at the health centre, I brief the public health nurse for follow up as needed.

6pm

Evenings are dinner/kids’ activities.