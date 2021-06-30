A 'mobile' phone booth in Clonakilty raises a conversation about their use in modern Ireland

Many of the old structures remain in place around the country - and while some have been uprooted, others are in use as storage for items like defibrillators
A 'mobile' phone booth in Clonakilty raises a conversation about their use in modern Ireland

Phone booths: the original pay-as-you-go phones

Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 12:54
Mike McGrath Bryan

What started as an amusing punchline to accompany video of an unusual sight might well become a point of conversation regarding the place of a once-beloved installation in our towns.

West Cork-based Clive Salter has today posted a video of an old phone booth - still in the white and green colour scheme of the old Post and Telegraphs office - being transported in Clonakilty by a tractor, along with the inevitable but amusing 'mobile phone' gag.

It conjured up memories among Twitter users, clearly moved by the idea of seeing a once-prominent staple of communication in Ireland, pre-internet, out of context.

"The stories those phone boxes could tell, calls to loved ones...", replied one commenter, while remarking that many of the country's old phone booths have been preserved for other public services, like heart defibrillators and wifi access points.

"When your starter Tardis gets towed...", cracked another, in reference to sci-fi hero Doctor Who's preferred method of transportation.

While many of the country's phone booths have long been decommissioned, there's a cultural value in maintaining the iconic boxes - a reminder of the important points of communication in a pre-internet era, especially for people for whom the installation of a home phone line might still have been expensive - or who simply wanted to have a private conversation. 

Read More

The great debate: Do you wear knickers to bed?

More in this section

Molly Mae Hague arrives at the Bloomsbury Street Kitchen 'I'm in unbearable pain': Molly Mae Hague prepares for endometriosis surgery
Sugary drinks blamed over type 2 diabetes cases Sweeteners ‘can turn healthy gut bacteria into harmful microbes’
Bumble dating app lest only women start converstation. Bumble shuts offices to avoid burnout amongst employees
Global warming illustrated underwear

The great debate: Do you wear knickers to bed?

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices