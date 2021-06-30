A 'mobile' phone booth in Clonakilty raises a conversation about their use in modern Ireland

What started as an amusing punchline to accompany video of an unusual sight might well become a point of conversation regarding the place of a once-beloved installation in our towns.
West Cork-based Clive Salter has today posted a video of an old phone booth - still in the white and green colour scheme of the old Post and Telegraphs office - being transported in Clonakilty by a tractor, along with the inevitable but amusing 'mobile phone' gag.
West Cork mobile phone in Clonakilty this morning. @SouthernStarIRL @COSullivanTD #westcork pic.twitter.com/lhJhQdhY3r— Clive J. Salter (@SalterClive) June 30, 2021
It conjured up memories among Twitter users, clearly moved by the idea of seeing a once-prominent staple of communication in Ireland, pre-internet, out of context.
"The stories those phone boxes could tell, calls to loved ones...", replied one commenter, while remarking that many of the country's old phone booths have been preserved for other public services, like heart defibrillators and wifi access points.
"When your starter Tardis gets towed...", cracked another, in reference to sci-fi hero Doctor Who's preferred method of transportation.
While many of the country's phone booths have long been decommissioned, there's a cultural value in maintaining the iconic boxes - a reminder of the important points of communication in a pre-internet era, especially for people for whom the installation of a home phone line might still have been expensive - or who simply wanted to have a private conversation.