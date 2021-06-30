A 'mobile' phone booth in Clonakilty raises a conversation about their use in modern Ireland

What started as an amusing punchline to accompany video of an unusual sight might well become a point of conversation regarding the place of a once-beloved installation in our towns.

West Cork-based Clive Salter has today posted a video of an old phone booth - still in the white and green colour scheme of the old Post and Telegraphs office - being transported in Clonakilty by a tractor, along with the inevitable but amusing 'mobile phone' gag.