Will the pandemic lockdowns lead to a baby boom?

Will lockdown cause a baby boom? After all, what else is there to do for couples of a certain age locked up at home with each other and no other social outlet.

But, as we've learned over the last 11 months, nothing to do with Covid-19 is straightforward. For Krysia Lynch, of Aims (the Association for Improvement of Maternity Services in Ireland), 2021 can be halved. There may be an increase in the birth rate in the first half of this year, Lynch says, "because that would relate to the earlier part of lockdown in 2020, when people thought that the lockdown would be a much more insignificant thing and that coronavirus was going to be a more insignificant thing than it turned out to be.

"In the second half of 2020, especially with respect to maternity care, there were a lot of issues highlighted that concerned the way care was delivered," Lynch says. "And I think that if people were deliberating a pregnancy, they may have actually delayed it."

Provisional figures from the General Register Office indicate that there were 56,010 birth registrations in 2020, compared with 59,882 in 2019. That continues the steady decrease in our birth rate from the 75,000 peak of 2008.

Through the 1990s and the 2000s, during the economic boom, our birth numbers went up, and that was surprising, says Professor John Higgins, clinical director of Cork University Maternity Hospital. "During this period, we had the highest birth rate in Europe," Prof Higgins says. "The general trend is that prosperous countries across the world have seen their birth rates fall. We had a very strong cultural emphasis on children and, for a long time, we had a very high birth rate, relative to the rest of Europe.

"In the economic downturn, we saw quite a fall-off in the number of babies born, much of it due to the emigration of young people," Prof Higgins says. "Many young Irish people left and there was a lot of economic migration of those who had moved here for work. We experienced a sharp drop in the birth rate and we've seen that process continue."

Although the population of Ireland has increased, this isn't a result of birth rate. "It's gone up because there has been a great economic recovery and people have come here to work and live."

SMALL SPIKE

Activity in Dublin's Rotunda Hospital was the highest in the country in 2019 and figures there remained stable last year, with 8,270 births. Jim Hussey, secretary/general manager of the hospital, says the up-to-date numbers don't indicate a massive surge after the pandemic first hit.

"If there was a baby boom coming from the first Covid lockdown, you would expect to see some registrations in September, October, November," Mr Hussey says.

"There was a small spike in one of the months, but when I looked at the last six months of 2019, compared with the last six months of 2020, there was an increase in presentations [women booking into the hospital], but not that significant, probably about 2%," he says.

Although figures for births in early 2021 are speculative, the Rotunda is estimating 4,165 births up to June 2021, a marginal increase from 2020.

Prof Higgins thought that the initial impact of the pandemic, which halted fertility treatments, would result in a fall in the number of women booking in for pregnancy care. "From April to August 2019, versus the same period in 2020, there is very little difference in the booking numbers," Prof Higgins says. "There hasn't been a fall. I don't know if we would have seen an increase for the first time in a few years in 2020, only that the pandemic hit."

MICRO BOOMS

Anecdotal stories suggest that there may be micro booms in parts of the country. GP Brian Higgins, of Galway Primary Care, says, "We're definitely seeing an increase in the number of women presenting for confirmation of pregnancies."

A recent first-time father himself, Dr Higgins says that Covid-19 restrictions may have changed people's attitudes toward having children. "People might have been previously saying that they can't have kids now, because they love going out or they love their freedom, or they want to travel, and, all of a sudden, that's been taken away from them, so their reason for not having kids is gone, too," Dr Higgins says.

Laura Erskine, consultant to social parenting community, BabyDoc Club, says: "Some couples may have held off adding to their family, as they were nervous of navigating the hospital appointments and birth without their partner's support. But most people looked on the pandemic as a time to reconnect with each other and try to live a healthier lifestyle without the pressure to be rushing around."

A survey by BabyDoc Club suggests that the pandemic has not stopped people thinking about starting or expanding their family. Of the 758 parents surveyed, 81% of couples are trying for a baby and 47% describe lockdown as the "ideal time" to start a family, citing the benefits of more time together and the lack of pressure to consume alcohol.

Krysia Lynch says that her instinct, based on what people are saying, is that, "Yes, initially there might be a spike. because a lot of people got left at home without much else to do. But then, as time moved on, and we moved through the pandemic, I think people's mental health has been more tested and I suspect people might have held off, if they could."

PRESSING PAUSE

Spikes in our birth rate have been linked to events such as Pope John Paul II's 1979 visit, Italia '90, the millennium celebrations and, more recently, Storm Emma. But for Jim Hussey, "The Covid pandemic is so unprecedented that you'd wonder if people have been a little bit frightened by some of the restrictions that are in place, especially if you're thinking about having your first baby."

"I think a lot of people, if they were thinking of getting pregnant, were very cognisant of experiences that current pregnant people are having," says Lynch.

"Pregnant people are really experiencing pregnancy on their own, experiencing care on their own. They can't bring a partner in for their antenatal care and the partner was effectively excluded, in many respects, from all aspects of care. There's more confusion in general and less of a feeling of support."

Partners are not able to be with expectant mothers until they are in active labour, or until the woman is prepped for a C-section. There is minimal visiting allowed after the baby is born. If the baby needs special care, the partner is not able to hold or touch the child, says Lynch.

"All of those stories are out there and they weren't so prevalent at the beginning of the pandemic, in the sense that people thought it was an interim measure and perhaps it was acceptable," Lynch says. "But all of these measures have continued and I think people now realise that this is the reality of the experience, probably for the next nine months, 10 months, a year."

Irish people now are able to plan pregnancy and plan a family. They consider cost, education, housing, and careers. "You can have a physiological and visceral reaction [to the pandemic], but whether you follow that all the way is another matter," Lynch says.

Prof Higgins says it's difficult to say if Covid-19 has had an impact on birth rates, because we don't know what might have happened in the absence of it. "Would more babies have been born only for Covid? Based on our data, not yet."