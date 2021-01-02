Derval O'Rourke: mark your calendar for Veganuary

This time of year, people are often looking at new ways to approach their health and wellness. It’s the time when people are setting their goals and intentions for the 12 months ahead. Interestingly, 2020 had a record amount of people join in on the ‘Veganuary movement’ — nearly 400,000 people signed up for the challenge.
- Gelatine — A pork and cow by-product, found in sweets such as jellies and marshmallows and some dessert foods.
- Isinglass — A similar product to gelatine but sourced from fish and found in some wine and beer.
- Omega-3 fatty acids — Some food products are fortified with omega-3s and in most cases, this source is not vegan. There is a vegan alternative derived from algae.
- Vitamin D3 — This is most commonly derived from fish oil or sheep’s wool.