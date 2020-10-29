Five small changes that will help you reduce your heating bills

Five small changes that will help you reduce your heating bills

Photograph: Getty Images

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 15:00

Switching on the central heating can cause arguments in a household. Opinions often vary on when to turn on the heating, with environmental concerns, the cost factor and the fact that some people wear warmer clothes than others all adding to the debate.

Teg Dosanjh of Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, which recently commissioned research of how heating issues can be a source of friction, said: "In a bid to cut down on energy bills, people are going to some interesting measures to delay switching on the heating, and the energy debate causes arguments in over a fifth of homes - but it shouldn't. It's not about when to turn on the heating, it's about how you can control your energy when you do."

The Energy Saving Trust (EST) in the UK has suggested five small changes that can reduce heating bills, and cut down your carbon footprint:

Turn the thermostat down slightly 

Don't worry, you don't have to turn the heating down a lot to make a big difference to your bills - the EST says if you turn down your main thermostat by just one degree, you can save around 10% on your energy bill. But it's important not to go overboard on turning it down. McGadie stresses: "Make sure your home is warm enough during cold weather. Cold homes can damage your health."

Shut the curtains 

Closing your curtains at dusk, which tends to be around the same time as the heating goes on, will help stop heat escaping through the windows. The thicker the curtains, the better.

Check for draughts 

Feel around your windows and doors to make sure there are no draughts, and seal any holes or use draught excluders where possible. Draught-proofing windows and doors and blocking cracks in floors and skirting boards can save around £20 a year on energy bills, says the EST.

Get the timing right 

As many people continue to work from home, take advantage of what would have been your commute time and set your heating to come on half an hour later. If you have a timer on your central heating, set it to come on only when required and, if possible, install a smart meter which the EST says is estimated to help reduce a household's electricity use by 2.8% and gas use by 2%.

Layer up 

As the temperature outside drops, dig out your cosy jumpers and slippers and wrap up warm to stop you needing to crank up the heating.

Read More

Witches, ghouls and a headless coachman: Five ghost stories from Co Cork

More in this section

13 steps to keep your dog safe from fireworks and bangers at Halloween 13 steps to keep your dog safe from fireworks and bangers at Halloween
News to make you smile: The Cork man creating free online stores for businesses News to make you smile: The principal making sure his students are happy, every day
Do you sleep like a bear, wolf, lion or dolphin?  Do you sleep like a bear, wolf, lion or dolphin? 

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices