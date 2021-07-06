Kids in the kitchen: Five no-bake treats to make today

[recipe[3202[/recipe]
Fresh strawberry popsicles
Popsicles are made from pure strawberry purée - deliciously refreshing, sweet and vibrant in colour
Servings6
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseDessert
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
400g fresh strawberries
55g icing sugar
lemon juice
450g sugar
600ml water
Method
Clean and hull the strawberries, add to the liquidiser with sugar and blend. Strain, taste and add lemon juice and stock syrup.
Pour into 75ml popsicle moulds and freeze for 3-4 hours.
Now, make the stock syrup. Dissolve the 450g sugar in the water and bring to the boil. Boil for two minutes then allow it to cool.
Store in the fridge until needed and use it to prepare homemade lemonade, fruit salads, etc.
Rose Elliot’s berry skewers with white chocolate sauce
Kids will love these fruit kebabs with white chocolate ganache
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time5 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseSide
Ingredients
200g mixed berries (small strawberries, large blueberries, raspberries)
100g white chocolate, in pieces
120ml double cream
Method
To make the sauce, melt the chocolate, then remove from the heat and stir in the cream. Put into a small serving bowl and set aside to cool.
Spear one or two berries onto each of 20 small wooden skewers or cocktail sticks — enough for a mouthful.
Arrange the skewers around the bowl of dip and serve.
Trish Deseine's rocky road
Unlike the many other sugary squares, this is one recipe where you can make a huge difference to the taste, despite the, frankly, trashy ingredients, by using really good chocolate and good quality dried fruit
Servings12
Preparation Time15 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
- 200g salted butter
400g good dark chocolate
3 tbsp golden syrup
250g digestive biscuits (or Hobnobs or Rich Tea)
125g dried raspberries, cherries, cranberries, strawberries (optional)
100g pecans (optional)
100g mini marshmallows
Method
Grease and line a 20 cm x 25 cm (8 inch x 10 inch) cake tin.
Put the chocolate, butter and golden syrup in a bowl and melt gently together over a bain-marie or in the microwave.
Crush the biscuits into irregular pieces, either with a quick blast in a mini blender, or in a tea towel with a rolling pin, then add them to the chocolate mixture.
Tip in the dried fruit, marshmallows if you are using them, and stir it all well until everything is coated in chocolate.
Spread the mixture into the tin, smooth out the top and let it cool and harden in the fridge for an hour or so. Cut or break the Rocky Road into pieces and serve.
From Home Recipes From Ireland by Trish Deseine