How to make the perfect hummus and the common mistakes to avoid

Cool, creamy hummus is the perfect base for a vegetarian meal.

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 07:35
Ciara McDonnell

Cook your chickpeas

If you are taking hummus-making seriously, then consider soaking and cooking your own chickpeas. Not only is it cheaper, but chickpeas cooked at home taste infinitely better than those you find in a tin. 

There is science involved

And by science, I mean bicarbonate of soda. A pinch of bicarb in the cooking water raises the PH level and softens the outside of the chickpeas as they cook, ensuring the smoothest hummus. 

Good quality additions

You want the best quality light tahini you can find for your hummus - with so few ingredients there is nothing to hide behind in this recipe. 

Ice-cold water

The secret to the smoothest hummus is not olive oil as you might have thought - it's ice-cold water. I always add a cube or two of ice to the water I will be streaming into my food processor to ensure the creamiest result. 

Season at the last step

Hummus can take a lot of salt, but be wary. The flavours of this dip continue to develop, so be cautious with your salt, testing and tasting at every juncture. 

The best hummus

recipe by:Darina Allen

Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi's hummus is simple and delicious. Velvety smooth with enough garlic and lemon to add bite, this is a staple in the fridge.

The best hummus

Servings

12

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

Lebanese

Ingredients

  • 250g dried chickpeas

  • 1 tsp bicarbonate soda

  • 270g light tahini paste

  • 4 tbsp lemon juice

  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 100ml ice-cold water

  • Salt

Method

  1. Start a day before by washing the chickpeas well and placing them in a large bowl. Cover with cold water, at least twice their volume and leave to soak overnight.

  2. The next day, drain the chickpeas. Place in a medium saucepan on a high heat and add the drained chickpeas and the bicarbonate of soda.

  3. Cook for about three minutes, stirring constantly. Add 1.5 litres of fresh water and bring to a boil.

  4. Cook, skimming off any foam and any skins that float to the surface. The chickpeas can cook for anywhere between 20-40 minutes, depending on the type and freshness, sometimes even longer.

  5. Once done, they should be very tender, breaking up easily when pressed between your thumb and finger, almost but quite mushy.

  6. Drain the chickpeas. You should have roughly 600g now. Place the chickpeas in a food processor.

  7. Process until you get a stiff paste; then with the machine still running, add the tahini paste, lemon juice, garlic and 1½ teaspoons salt.

  8. Finally, slowly drizzle in the iced water and allow it to mix until you get a very smooth and creamy paste, about 5 minutes.

  9. Transfer the hummus into a bowl, cover the surface with cling film and let it rest for 30 minutes. If not using straight away, refrigerate until needed. Make sure to take it out of the fridge at least 30 minutes before serving.

    Taken from Jerusalem by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi

