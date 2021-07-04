Neven Maguire: There were 11 people to feed in my house and soup was a staple

What is a dish that brings you back to your childhood?

Vegetable and chicken soup with homemade wheaten bread. There were 11 people to feed in my house and that was a staple. It always reminds me of my mother who was a great cook and used a lot of produce grown at home. We do that in the restaurant today. Stew also brings me back, particularly to a day when she asked me to put in some cornflour to thicken a stew and I put in the whole packet and ruined it!

What is the most important dish you ever ate or cooked and why?

This is hard to answer. One that comes to mind is the Bocuse D'Or in Lyon where I represented Ireland in 2001. I cooked sea bass and lamb and was assisted by Carmel McGirr who is now my head chef. It was a great occasion with Paul Bocuse himself, wearing his toque, very much in charge. It was an early television programme for me also. We made a documentary called "Cook with Love" for RTÉ.

What food makes you happy and why?

Any food eaten with family and friends. It could be a barbecue. It could be simple grilled fish. Good quality Irish produce is hard to beat. Over the last year, one of the few good things has been the chance to eat and chat for hours, often outdoors.

What food reminds you of someone special to you?

For the rest of my life, I am sure that a vegetable and chicken broth with orzo will remind me of the twins coming home from school. They love it and it is nourishing and healthy and ideal at that time of the day. It is not a lot different from my own schooldays.

What dish reminds you of a favourite holiday?

Amelda and I both love Thailand and Thai food. I love chicken saté and Thai red curry. We have been there a few times and I always take a local cookery course when I am there. There is so much to learn and I love it

You're on death row: what do you request for your last meal?

Our MacNean tasting menu with eight courses and matching wines might work. It is one of those meals that we serve every night but I have only eaten myself a few times. I have heard people say they wished it never ended and I think that is very appropriate for this situation!

If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be and why?

Eggs. I love eggs. They are so versatile and delicious and you can do something different with them every day.