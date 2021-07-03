How to make a spicy margarita and the wines you should be drinking this summer

Cocktails

If, like half the country you have been practising cocktails during lockdown, you probably don’t need much advice from me. But if you are a little lazy there are a number of cocktail mixes available for delivery - I particularly liked the Margarita mix from 777 (777.clickandcollection.com) - but if you are feeling adventurous the Casktail ‘ready to pour’ range from Cask Bar on McCurtin St. in Cork is properly creative. There are six to choose from and I particularly liked the Raspberry & Nettle Gimlet and the Sorrel Margarita. Available via: www.caskcork.com/casktails

Speaking of Margarita I hear the Spicy Margarita is making a comeback thanks to a certain bunch of Housewives on the telly. To make a Spicy Margarita you simply add dashes of Tabasco to your Lime, Triple Sec and Tequila (or Mescal) before you shake - Tabasco mixes better than most hot sauces due to the vinegar base. Alternatively, shake with slices of Jalapeño pepper and add a slice as a garnish just be aware that heat levels vary.

Gin makes you sin

Gunpowder ‘Sardinian Citrus’ Gin, 42% ABV - €49.95 Stockists: Galvins, Matsons, No 21, O’Donovans, O’Briens A new iteration of Gunpowder Gin distilled with Pompia citrus fruits (Citrus Monstroso) which are unique to Sardinia and have a distinct orange-grapefruit flavour with a hint of Oriental spice. This is a fine companion to regular Gunpowder Gin with an extra hit of orange peel and citrus. If making a G&T try garnishing with pink grapefruit.

In May this year Adare Manor launched a limited edition Garden Gin using figs from their walled garden. It’s gorgeous with aromas of juniper, citrus and spice and a noticeable green-floral hit of fig - anyone with a fig based scent in the house to compare with will agree.

Adare Manor Lady Caroline Cocktail

This cocktail needs a little bit of prep work for the Rhubarb Cordial but it’s worth it. The cordial will keep in the fridge for weeks and also tasted great simply diluted with sparkling water should you have non-drinkers to serve.

Ingredients

40ml Adare Manor Garden Gin (or dry gin of your choice)

25ml lemon juice

30ml rhubarb cordial (see below)

1 Egg White

6 Raspberries

Method

Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Add several ice cubes and shake again for a further seconds then strain into a coupe or Martini glass and decorate with Raspberries and a mint leaf if available.

Rhubarb Cordial

Heat 450g Chopped Rhubarb with 300g of sugar and 300ml of water in a saucepan, cook on medium heat until the rhubarb dissolves pour through a sieve lined with muslin into a jug. Decant into sterilised bottles (heat them in the microwave) and store them in the fridge. Also works diluted with sparkling water and a lime wedge.

Think Pink

I drink pink all year round but there is no doubt it works best in summer and sales this year are well up on 2020. Pink fizz is especially having a moment and I recommend the king of them all below - Ruinart. If you are looking to spend a little less then Möet et Chandon Rosé Impérial (€59) is also recommended (it’s a big step up from standard Möet) as is O’Briens Beaumont de Crayères for just €39.95.

Ruinart Rosé Champagne, France - €96.00 Stockists: World Wide Wines, www.wineonline.ie, 64 Wines, Blackrock Cellar, The Corkscrew www.thecorkscrew.ie, Baggot St. Wines, Mitchell & Son, Avoca.

Ruinart are the oldest Champagne House (1729) and were first to release a Rosé Champagne in 1764 labelled as Oeil de Pedrix (Partridge Eye). This pours a gorgeous dark salmon pink with distinct aromas of strawberry but also guava and papaya and a hint of rose petals. Elegant, red berry fruits on the palate, creamy and supple, long and concentrated but also silky and delicate with tiny dancing bubbles. Try this with some lobster or grilled prawns dusted with chilli flakes or perhaps with Eggs Benedict for breakfast - just make sure your poached egg is nice and runny.

Kamara Pure Rosé Pét-Nat, Thessaloniki, Greece - €28.25 Stockist: Wines Direct Mullingar & Arnotts www.winesdirect.ie

A fine example of Pétillant Naturel from a family-run estate in Northern Greece. Made from Xinomavro, Malagouzia and Assyrtiko, the wine has full fizz but has not been disgorged so pours cloudy thanks to the unfiltered lees (dead yeast cells). Clementine and orange peel aromas, apricots and yellow peach on the palate with soft creamy bubbles - delicious. Make sure to serve well chilled and open outdoors.

Domaine André Vatan Maulin Bèle Sancerre Rosé - €24.00 Stockist: Whelehan Wines www.whelehanswines.com

In case you didn’t realise there is red wine made in Sancerre and it is always worth seeking out as the climate here is perfect for Pinot Noir - the Vatan version is excellent. Pinot Noir is also perfect for rosé and this pours a gorgeous light onion-skin pink with aromas of red currants and cherries with a floral hint - elegantly textured ripe red fruits follow through on the palate, balanced and supremely drinkable.

Jean Leon Pinot Noir Rosé, Penedes, Spain - €17.95 Stockists: Bradleys, Ardkeen, Baggot St. Wines, Mitchell & Son, Donnybrook Fair, Deveneys, Wine Centre Kilkenny.

From Pinot Noir grapes grown at 500m altitude, cool-fermented with a short maceration so this is fashionably pale. Floral and red berry aromas with a hint of peach and orange peel - crisp ripe strawberry fruit flavours but with clean brisk acidity and lingering red apple peel. Perfect for some Jamon Crudo or Prosciutto.

Sizzling barbecue pairings

Few countries do grilled meat more than the Argentinians so it makes sense to serve Malbec. Besides the Pyros below I recommend Catena, Michel Torino, and Luige Bosca - if you are on a budget look for La Linda.

Pyros Valle de Pedernal Malbec, 2017, Argentina - €19.95 Stockists: JJ O’Driscolls, 1601, Vintry, Martins, Baggot St. Wines.

Grapes for this are from a limestone vineyard in Pedernal at 1400 metres above sea level on poor alluvial soil so vines have to dig deep for water and nutrients. Smoky rich dark blackcurrant and blackberry aromas with big juicy dark fruits, textured and complex with a lingering spice note.