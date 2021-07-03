Order up: takeaway classics to cook at home from The Daly Dish 

Start by marinating the chicken. Mix the spices with the water in a large bowl. Add in the chicken thighs and massage in the spices, making sure they are completely covered. Cover with clingfilm and pop into the fridge overnight.

To cook, you will need to stick the chicken on skewers, which is easy to do! We have a kebab spike, but you can make a DIY version at home. Get a baking tray, cut a large onion or potato in half, stick two bamboo skewers beside each other into one half of the potato or onion and then layer up the chicken piece by piece. Once it’s been layered up, pop into the oven for 40 minutes until golden and brown.