Make it tonight: one-tray dinners that you'll want on the menu this week

Method

Prepare the pork 8 hours advance or overnight to allow it to tenderise. Trim the fat off the pork and cut into medallions (about 10 pieces per pork steak). Place all the ingredients for the brine a in a sealable container and stir. Add the pork, ensuring it is well covered and then seal it up, pop in the fridge and allow to tenderise.

To make the crumb, grate the Parmesan, finely chop the rosemary and thyme and combine all the seasoning ingredients together with the breadcrumbs.

Now, assemble the traybake. Quarter the baby potatoes, de-seed and chop the peppers, dice the courgette and butternut squash and peel and quarter the red onions.

Open and drain the tin of chickpeas, core and cut the apple into chunks. Pop the cloves of garlic from bulb and leave skins on.

Preheat the oven to 180℃/200℃ fan. Put 2 tbsp oil on the oven trays with a big pinch of fresh black pepper and sea salt, heat it in the oven for 3-4 minutes Remove the tray from the oven and scatter on the potatoes, butternut squash, peppers, onion, garlic, apple and chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 50 minutes until the vegetables are roasted.

As the vegetables roast, cook the pork on a separate tray. Remove the pork from the bag. Allow to drip and drain a little. Coat each piece in the crumb. Pat on the crumb well. Heat another tray in the same way, when hot remove from the oven and place the pork on the hot tray to allow the crumb to sizzle. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes.