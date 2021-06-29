How to make the perfect cheesecake and the common mistakes to avoid

The right tin, room temperature ingredients and the wobble test
Mixed berry cheesecake is a summer showstopper.

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 11:55
Ciara McDonnell

Assemble your equipment

There is only one essential piece of kit when it comes to making cheesecake, and that is a springform tin. The sides of this tin lift off, preventing cake disasters at the last minute.

Room temperature ingredients

It is always better to have your cream cheese at room temperature when making cheesecake. If you whip it while cold it is more likely to result in little lumps in your mixture. 

Cool gently

Allowing your cake to cool in the oven will result in less cracking. If you do end up with a crack, simply cover with fruit and cream - nobody has to know. 

Perform the wobble test

To test if your cheesecake is cooked, shake it gently in the tin. There should be a slight wobble in the middle - this will ensure that your cake won't overcook while cooling. 

Use a mixer for best results

An electric mixer - handheld is fine - is the most efficient way to ensure a smooth and silky interior.

Chill and chill again

Give your cheesecake enough time to chill in the fridge before serving - overnight is preferable. 

Slice with care

For perfect slices, heat your knife in a bowl of warm water before each slice. This will ensure smooth slices of cheesecake every time. 

Mixed berry baked cheesecake

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

When I was growing up cheesecake was always served cold and was usually lemon or vanilla

Mixed berry baked cheesecake

Servings

12

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

2 hours 0 mins

Total Time

2 hours 20 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 280g digestives, finely crushed

  • 170g butter, melted

  • 900g cream cheese, at room temperature

  • 3 tbsp plain flour, sieved

  • 170g golden caster sugar

  • 3 eggs and 1 extra egg yolk

  • 30g raspberries, crushed

  • 30g blueberries, crushed

  • 200ml sour cream

  • To decorate:

  • A selection of colourful fruit and dried berries

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 160°C and line a 9 inch round spring form tin with parchment.

  2. Stir the crushed biscuit into the melted butter and combine. Press them down into the prepared tin and flatten the surface.

  3. Bake for ten minutes and set aside. Turn your oven up to 200°C.

  4. Whisk the cream cheese, flour and sugar until smooth. Add the eggs and yolk one at a time until combined. Slowly mix in the crushed fruit and sour cream until everything is combined.

  5. Scoop the mixture on top of your base and smooth it out. You can tap the tin very gently on a work surface to get out any air.

  6. Bake for ten minutes and then turn your oven way down to 90°C and bake for a further 50 minutes.

  7. Turn off the oven and allow the cake to sit there cooling for at least a further hour. This will help prevent the top cracking too much and also allow it to firm up.

  8. Decorate with a selection of fresh and dried fruit.

