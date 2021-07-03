Michelle Darmody: heavenly results from this angel food cake recipe

Angel food cake gets its name from its cloud-like lightness and fluffy texture. It takes a bit of care to make it but the results are sublime — a pristine white inside with a chewy light brown crumb on the exterior.

There are a few tricks to making an Angel food cake well, making sure to add the sugar slowly is an important one. Another is to have your eggs at room temperature: this is always best for baking but in this case, it is almost a necessity. When separating the egg whites make sure that no yolk gets into them, I tend to separate each egg one at a time into a bowl before adding to the rest just so I do not contaminate the whole lot if I do crack a yolk.