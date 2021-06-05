Derval O'Rourke: My healthy tips for dining out 

And one of my favourite bank holiday brunch recipes
This breakfast burrito is one of my favourite brunch recipes.

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Derval O'Rourke

Monday is the day lots of people have been eagerly anticipating — the re-opening of the hospitality sector. I’m thrilled for all of the amazing business owners to be back doing what they love after a very tough year. I’m looking forward to eating out and this week will share my approach to eating mindfully when out and about. For this week’s recipe, it’s my Breakfast Burrito.

Be aware of portion sizes: you know what portions you eat at home so be conscious of the sizes when you are eating out. For me I can overeat on starters and bread but then not enjoy my main course. I try to be mindful of just how hungry I am and then order accordingly. I like to add extra veggies rather than sides of chips or potatoes.

Variety is really important in your diet: different foods give different nutritional benefits. When I'm eating out I tend to order food that I don’t make at home or that I find more challenging to make at home. I order fish a lot or often the vegetarian option when I’m out because I find those are harder to make at home. I love being in a gorgeous restaurant and discovering ingredient or flavour combinations that I would never think of at home.

Your life is about balance: eating is a really social experience and one that you should be enjoying. It’s great to be conscious of what you are eating but it’s really important to be balanced and find joy in your food.

Here's a quick summary for eating out with a healthy approach:

Drink water instead of fizzy drinks.

For sandwiches choose wholemeal bread.

Have salads or vegetables as your side.

Choose main dishes that include vegetables — such as stirfries.

Choose steamed and grilled rather than fried or sautéed dishes.

If main courses in the restaurant are way bigger than what you would normally eat, order two starter portions.

Ask for your sauce on the side and use as much as you need.

Try broths and tomato-based sauces as they are healthier than creamy sauces.

Choose lean meats such as chicken and turkey. If you don’t cook a lot of fish at home, take this as an opportunity to eat some tasty fish.

Fitness Tip: On days where you know you will be dining out, plan a long brisk walk, or a home workout so you can really enjoy your trip to a fabulous restaurant.

Wellness Tip: We haven’t been dining out in far too long, so aim to make this time screen-free. It can be very easy to pick up your phone frequently out of habit but try not to look at it throughout your entire meal out. You will find the experience more relaxing.

Breakfast burrito

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

This recipe is great in the morning or early afternoon to set you up for the day and is an ideal brunch treat

Servings

Servings

3

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • ½ an onion, finely chopped

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 400g tin of mixed beans

  • 1 tbsp butter

  • 5 eggs, beaten

  • 3 tortilla wraps

  • 3 tsp spicy tomato salsa

  • 75g Cheddar, grated

Method

  1. Preheat the grill to medium. Heat the olive oil in a medium pan over a medium heat.

  2. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in the beans, reduce the heat and leave to simmer while you scramble the eggs.

  3. Melt the butter in a non-stick frying pan and pour in the eggs. Cook on a low heat for 3–4 minutes, stirring frequently until the eggs are scrambled but still nice and moist.

  4. Remove from the heat. Spoon half of the bean mixture into the middle of each tortilla wrap. Follow with equal amounts of the scrambled eggs, salsa and Cheddar.

  5. Fold the sides of the wraps over the filling, then roll the wraps up from the bottom to top to enclose the filling completely. Place the wraps folded-side down on a baking tray.

  6. Place under the grill and cook for 2–3 minutes, until lightly toasted.

The best places in Munster for outdoor dining

