Michelle Darmody: Strawberry Shortcake is so berry nice

Strawberry season swings around each year and it is just the beginning of the sweet bounty of fruit and vegetables. The ripe red berries are a real sign that warmer weather is upon us; daffodils in spring, apples in autumn and strawberries in summer tend to nicely mark the year.

Strawberries are one of the easier plants to grow at home, either in pots or in the ground. They multiply each year with minimum care and keep providing fruit.