Michelle Darmody: Strawberry Shortcake is so berry nice

— Strawberry oat bars are a handy out-and-about treat
Michelle Darmody: Strawberry Shortcake is so berry nice

Strawberry and mascarpone shortcake

Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 12:45
Michelle Darmody

Strawberry season swings around each year and it is just the beginning of the sweet bounty of fruit and vegetables. The ripe red berries are a real sign that warmer weather is upon us; daffodils in spring, apples in autumn and strawberries in summer tend to nicely mark the year.

Strawberries are one of the easier plants to grow at home, either in pots or in the ground. They multiply each year with minimum care and keep providing fruit.

Sliced strawberry, cucumber and mint leaves make a really refreshing drink when added to water. You can make a big jug and have it in the fridge for the day, to sip away when needed, it is perfect for picnics. Some more unusual uses for strawberries are a spicy salsa with mango, coriander, lime juice and a hot chilli or tossed through a salad with a vinaigrette dressing. They are very versatile in both sweet and savoury cooking.

Strawberry and mascarpone shortcake

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

The base of this shortcake tends to be crumbly, so it is best to cut it with care and use a shape knife. It is important that the butter is at room temperature so that it is pliable enough to mix with the other ingredients

Strawberry and mascarpone shortcake

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • For the base:

  • 225g butter

  • 130g sugar

  • 270g plain flour

  • 2 tsp vanilla

  • To decorate:

  • 400g mascarpone

  • 2 tbs icing sugar

  • 2 tsp vanilla

  • the zest of two oranges

  • 450g strawberries, sliced

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and place parchment discs on the base of a two 8-inch tart case, grease and flour the sides.

  2. Beat the butter, sugar, flour, and vanilla together until it looks like breadcrumbs.

  3. Tip half into each prepared tin and pat it down firmly with dampened hands. Prick the base all over with the prongs of a fork. You want to cover the base rather than the sides of the tin.

  4. Bake for about 30 minutes until golden. Allow to cool in the tin and then transfer onto a wire rack.

  5. Whip the mascarpone with the sugar, vanilla, and zest until it lightens and air is added. Swirl it onto the cooled base. Dot the strawberries all over the top. Place the other base on top and repeat.

Strawberry oat bars

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

These little bars of yumminess contain everything we need in a dessert. A rich buttery base, sweet filling and crunchy topping makes each mouthful a delight

Strawberry oat bars

Servings

12

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • For the base:

  • 150g golden caster sugar

  • 200g soft butter

  • 300g plain flour

  • For the topping:

  • 50g cold butter, cubed

  • 5 tbsp porridge oats

  • 2 tbsp slivered almonds, chopped

  • 2 tsp strawberry jam

  • 300g strawberries, chopped into small pieces

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 9-inch square tin with parchment.

  2. Beat the sugar, butter, and flour until they all combine. Set aside a quarter of the mixture and press the rest firmly into the base of the tin with dampened hands. Prick the base all over with the prongs of a fork. Bake for 25 minutes until golden. Set aside to cool.

  3. Add the cubed butter, oats, and almonds to the quarter of the mixture that you set aside. Combine until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Spread onto a baking tray and roast until golden.

  4. Mix the strawberry jam with the strawberries discarding any excess juice. Spread this onto the base. Sprinkle the oat topping over the strawberries and it press down. Cut into bars.

Strawberry buns

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Quick, easy and perfect for a last minute dessert - rope in the kids to help you make these gorgeous cupcakes

Strawberry buns

Servings

12

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 150g soft butter

  • 145g golden caster sugar

  • 150g self-raising flour

  • 3 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 75g strawberries, diced

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 12-hole bun tin with paper cases.

  2. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in the eggs slowly, making sure to regularly scrape the sides of your bowl. Add in the flour and mix slowly until combined. Stir in the strawberry pieces.

  3. Scoop the batter between the 12 bun cases. Bake for about 15 minutes until the buns have risen nicely and the batter is baked through. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack and allow to cool completely.

  4. Whisk all of the ingredients for the icing, the cream cheese, honey, zest and sugar until smooth. Pipe onto the top of the cooled buns. Sit a few strawberry slices on top of each one.

Read More

Michelle Darmody: Try roasted apricots with almond crunch and whipped mascarpone

More in this section

How to make the perfect summer pudding and the common mistakes to avoid How to make the perfect summer pudding and the common mistakes to avoid
Garlic prawns, couscous salad and ice cream sandwiches: your sunny weather feast Garlic prawns, couscous salad and ice cream sandwiches: your sunny weather feast
World Burger Day: celebrate at one of these Irish burger boutiques World Burger Day: celebrate at one of these Irish burger boutiques
#foodstrawberriesstrawberry shortcakemascarponestrawberry oat barsmichelle darmodybaking
Woman Taking Plate Of Leftover Food From The Fridge

Fridge rules: How to clean and sort the most important part of your kitchen

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices