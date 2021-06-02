Currabinny Cooks: Beetroot makes for an unlikely star in these three recipes

Neither of us ever had a particular predilection towards beetroot growing up but it has definitely become something we both love to eat. It has some truly unique and wonderful qualities beyond the crinkle cut pickled stuff from a jar (although I have been known to eat pickled beetroot from a jar with relish as well).

The earthiness is distinct and balances out the sweetness. In this way, the earthiness of beetroot should be encouraged where possible. A beetroot can become clawing when just its sweetness comes through in a dish.