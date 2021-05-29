Restaurant review: The Butcher at Home

Butcher Grill in Ranelagh Village is another John Farrell restaurant that has recently begun nationwide delivery along with his excellent Mexican Restaurant 777 which was reviewed here a couple of weeks ago.

Butcher Grill as you might guess is a dedicated steak restaurant modelled on US steakhouses and one of the few places in the country you can order high-quality American beef. For Butcher Grill At Home however, they have stuck with Irish beef and two French classics - Côte de Boeuf (rib steak) and Chateaubriand (fillet). I ordered on Monday morning and the kit arrived on Friday at 6pm as promised.

We began with a Negroni Cocktail (€15 for 250ml), properly bitter and intense and made with quality ingredients. The Negroni as you likely know is made from equal parts Campari, Gin and Vermouth and pleasingly Butcher Grill use Tanqueray 10 Gin, and Antica Formula Vermouth, two of my favourite ingredients.

A note on Campana Antica Formula Vermouth - it is so good it just needs an ice cube to make the perfect aperitif or digestif. Neither sweet nor bitter but in some magical place in between the two - it does not come cheap at €45 per bottle but it is worth the investment.

To accompany our cocktail some smoked almonds and fruity green Nocellara Olives were the perfect nibbles although they disappeared too quickly. A selection of cold meats as our starter included lightly salty Iberico, thin-sliced spicy Chorizo and almost creamy Mortadella with some sourdough.

The main event was a vac-packed 24oz Chateaubriand Fillet Steak at €75 which included the starters and nibbles mentioned above along with mash and broccoli. French and American butchers fight over the exact definition of Chateaubriand but I’m going to go with the Larousse Gastronomique definition.

Larousse describes it as a ‘very tender fillet steak (at least) 3cm thick’ and describe it as the ‘French version of English Beef-Steak probably dedicated to the Vicomte de Chateaubriand (1768-1848) by his chef Montmireil'.

The steak that arrived was actually significantly thicker than the Larousse definition with both pieces almost 3 inches thick. The meat had a light bbq rub and only needed to be briefly seared on all sides on a very hot pan and then transferred to a hot oven for ten minutes.

I used my trusty Le Creuset cast iron pan which can get blisteringly hot and transfers easily to the oven. While the steak cooked I added the bags of purée potatoes, smoky black-eye beans and red wine jus to a saucepan of gently simmering water to heat.

Cheesy Cauliflower (an extra €4) crisped nicely in the oven in its metal tray taking just a little longer than the steak (which needed to rest a few minutes anyway). Chargrilled Broccoli was warmed on a dry pan in less than a minute and drizzled with a hazelnut oil dressing.

Once I had rested the steak a few minutes and plated up the veg I simply carved the meat into slices and then drizzled over the jus. The steak was delicious with a rich aged flavour and melt-in-the-mouth tender. I cooked it very rare, as is our preference in this house, so I reduced the oven-time given in the instructions by two minutes.

The jus was lightly flavoured and just added a slight tang of beefy flavoured red wine to the meat allowing the steak to speak for itself. The beans with bacon added a bonus smoky bbq hit to the meal and thankfully the broccoli and cauliflower had both retained their crunch as this extra texture was useful given the tenderness of the meat. The hint of hazelnut and french dressing on the Broccoli added another subtle flavour to the mix.

Desserts (€6) are designed as a generous portion for one so it was easy to split the two we ordered into three portions. Tiramisu had a proper hit of bitter expresso and dark chocolate that held their own over the sweetness in the dish. Chocolate Cremeux meanwhile was an extra dense chocolate mousse with both dark and milk chocolate flavours over a biscuit base.

Butcher Grill at Home felt like a proper treat with fine quality ingredients that were easy to prepare, this is a kit I really hope stays available once normal restaurant service resumes - it deserves to.