Fancy curating the playlist for the Imperial Hotel's new outdoor space?

The hotel's garden-themed parklet area on South Mall will come with a playlist for headphones - but will your suggestions grow on the staff?
L-R: Reece Love, Assistant F&B Operations Manager; Roisín Flynn, Business Development Manager; Jazz Glennon, Marketing Manager; Sanja Orlovic, Assistant House Manager of the Imperial Hotel, Cork. Pic: Bastien Peyraud

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 10:53
Mike McGrath Bryan

With reopening starting to slowly take place across Cork City, now's a good time to look at growth and starting anew.

The perfect time, then, for Cork's Imperial Hotel to roll out a public call for garden-themed songs for a playlist to go with its newly-opened parklet area, set up by Benchspace Cork and Reimagine Cork - with burritos to be won for the ten best suggestions.

With a wide variety of flowers and herbs planted up and sprouting, it's a spot of colour on South Mall, and a good spot to sit out and enjoy some of the Lafayette restaurant's burritos, as well as the coffee dock's range of takeaway bevvies.

“The idea to curate a playlist for visitors stemmed from the sensory experience of this miniature urban greenspace - the aromatic plants, community atmosphere, and tasty food are the perfect stimulation of the senses”, says general manager Bastien Peyraud.

The exterior of the Imperial as it prepares to get going, post-pandemic
The exterior of the Imperial as it prepares to get going, post-pandemic

The announcement comes as the nearby Pembroke Street area moves into being an outdoor social space, with a number of restaurants offering dining options, and the Hotel itself now offering a bike rack to facilitate cycling out for a spot of lunch.

“Outdoor dining has never been more important," Peyraud continues, "and we are delighted to have our eco-friendly little parklet, complete with Hanako flowers from West Cork, and soon our new venue Sketch will be accessible from Pembroke Street, a street which I’m sure will bustling shortly as there is so much variety, from the Imperial, to Maynes and Orso.”

  • If you would like to contribute a song suggestion for the ‘Parklet Playlist’, and be in the running for one of 10 burrito meals for two, tag @theimperialhotelcork and use the hashtag #ParkletPlaylist on social media from today.

Some suggestions to get kicked off:

  • Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue - Where the Wild Roses Grow
  • The Darkness - Growing On Me
  • JJ Cale - Magnolia
  • The Foundations - Build Me Up Buttercup
  • Tom Petty - Wildflower

