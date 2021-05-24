Palestinian-owned Izz Cafe in Cork sees queues out the door for Gaza fundraiser

Izz Cafe on George's Quay donated proceeds from yesterday's coffee and cake sales to Trócaire's Gaza Fund, following Saturday's march in support of people in the region
Some queued for over an hour on Sunday at Izz Cafe, George's Quay, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 10:56
Mike McGrath Bryan

Queues snaked out the door of Izz Cafe and along Cork City's George's Quay yesterday, as food buffs and social activists alike lined up to support the people of Palestine after a ceasefire was declared with Israel in recent days.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon's city centre march, restaurateur and Palestinian native Izzeddeen Akarajeh announced on social media that all proceeds of Sunday coffee and cake sales would directly benefit Irish charity Trócaire's Gaza fund.

"While we celebrate the ceasefire in Palestine, there is still a lot of work and progress that needs to be done," he wrote on Facebook.

Izzeddeen Akarajeh from Izz Cafe, at Cafe 14 Georges Quay, Cork. Pic: Izz Cafe
Izzeddeen Akarajeh from Izz Cafe, at Cafe 14 Georges Quay, Cork. Pic: Izz Cafe

Word spread quickly, and people lined out throughout the day yesterday to show support, queueing in rain and shine for the café's selection of sweets and treats.

"We have been lucky to have many special days in our short time here but today was truly amazing," he wrote last night on social media. 

"We are so proud of our customers who queued for hours, sometimes in the lashing rain to make donations.

"We are so, so thankful for the exceptional generosity and kindness showed, also to our staff for their long hours."

The restaurant is set to announce the final figure later this week.

Meanwhile, Corkonian comedian Tadhg Hickey's sketch on the situation in Gaza went viral a number of weeks ago - and an accompanying fundraiser for the Aida refugee camp has raised over €32,000.

Cork In 50 Artworks, No 5: Cork poets mural, by Tom Doig 

palestinegazaizz cafecork
