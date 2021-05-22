Currabinny cooks: Three recipes for bok choy

Bok choy is probably the most recognisable of the East Asian vegetables that you can find in Ireland.

There are many which are available that you might not have heard of such as choy sum, lotus root, gai lan, bitter melon and tatsoi. These are all worth exploring but bok choy is definitely a good place to start. Bok choy is a staple of what is often known as here as ‘Asian greens’. The Asian greens are almost all a closely related bunch with similar names but bok choy stands out for its substantial, crunchy and juicy stems and mild flavoured leafy ends. Bok choy originated in China and is a member of the brassica family, closely related to other brassicas like cabbage and broccoli. Unlike a cabbage, bok choy looks more like exotic celery with thick pale stalks and dark green leaves.