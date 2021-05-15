Derval O'Rourke: Butternut and beetroot hummus — a great twist on a classic 

There’s no denying it, exams are stressful. Whether it is professional exams, college exams or getting ready for the Leaving Cert. Exams will always stick out to me as one of the most stressful times I’ve been through but there are definitely strategies that can help. I can imagine that doing exams this year has its own added stresses, so here are my top strategies for trying to keep yourself healthy and happy. Today’s recipe is a Butterbean and Beetroot Hummus to celebrate World Hummus Day which was on May 13.

Fuel well

The energy demands of studying are huge, with the brain alone consuming 20% of the energy we need every day. Remember, the basics of healthy eating aim to include a source of quality protein (eggs, nuts and seeds, fish, chicken), slow-releasing carbohydrates (oats, wholegrain rice), healthy fats (avocados, olive oil, nuts and seeds) and lots of fruit and vegetables at meal times.

Your food will help to keep concentration and energy levels stable so try to eat as little junk food as you can. Keeping healthy snacks nearby when studying and taking them with you for an energy boost during long exams is a great help. My favourite healthy snack options are oatcakes, nut butter and banana or fruit and nut-based bars. A mix of nuts and dried fruit is handy as are the smoothies cartons.

Hydration

Mild dehydration can affect concentration, making it more difficult to study and perform to your best. You should be aiming for at least 1.5-2 litres of water per day. If you struggle with water, add a squeeze of lemon or lime to it or a small amount of cordial. Take your water bottle into the exam.

I know it can be tempting to rely on things like tea, coffee, fizzy and energy drinks but in excess, they can interfere with your sleep, affect your ability to concentrate and leave you feeling anxious/jittery. Try to keep them to a minimum.

Move more

When it comes to effective studying, taking short breaks is key and can help to relieve stress, clear your mind and lift your mood. Even 15 minutes of getting up and moving will make you feel better. Leave the phone down and walk/jog for 15 minutes, you’ll be amazed at how much better you feel after it. Exercise releases endorphins helping you to think clearly and learn more.

Sleep

A good night’s sleep is important to enable you to study effectively, concentrate properly and maintain peak energy levels. I know you want to cram more, I get it, I’ve been there but at some point getting a little sleep is just more beneficial. Try to go to bed!

Leave the phone downstairs when you are getting ready for bed. It will be way easier to go to sleep without the temptation of browsing social media.

Manage stress

Stress is a natural survival response that can enhance performance at optimal levels. Stress is a part of life and managing it is key. Try and keep things in perspective. You are going to be fine. You are starting at zero and can only gain something by sitting exams. Take moments to just breathe and relax, everyone is feeling tense and you will get through this.

Wellness Tip: Focus on your sleep this week. Leave your phone downstairs and don’t look at it until at least 20 minutes after you have woken up.

Fitness Tip: Be sure to stretch properly before any physical activity to activate and de-activate your muscles appropriately.

Butterbean and Beetroot Hummus

May 13th was International Hummus day, so I thought I’d celebrate with this gorgeous hummus recipe that Orla McAndrew demonstrated live for my Derval.ie members.

Hummus provides us with a fantastic way to take plant-based protein, fibre, phytoestrogens, calcium and many other micronutrients into the diet. A heaped tablespoon is a serving.

Ingredients:

1 can of butterbeans

2-3 cooked beetroot

a handful (40g) of parsley

a handful (40g) of coriander

1 clove of garlic

2 tbsp tahini

Juice and zest of 1 large orange

30ml cold water

Tsp rock salt

Method:

Blitz all together in a blender in a blender..will keep for 3-4 days in the fridge.

Alternatively, freeze in ice cube trays and use as required. It makes a gorgeous lunch box filler.