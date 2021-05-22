Darina Allen: My favourite recipes using easy to grow garden herbs 

Prompted by National Herb Week, this week’s column is all about my beloved herbs. And not just parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme… I’ll encourage you to be extra adventurous and experiment with less familiar herbs.

I’m loving the bright celery flavour of the new season’s lovage that’s popping up in the Ballymaloe Cookery School Herb Garden. It’s a leafy perennial that grows about 5 feet tall and comes back every year. The tender young growth is particularly delicious in salads and in soups but we also enjoy this under-appreciated herb in scrambled eggs, omelettes and potato and tomato salads with lots of slivered spring onions and parsley.

Fresh herbs can literally transform the flavour of dishes and just like spices, herbs have many different flavours depending on how they are used. Whether they are added at the beginning of the cooking process, in the middle, at the end or scattered in sprigs over the final presentation.

Some, such as rosemary and thyme oxidise and discolour within minutes of being chopped, sage is similar. You’ll also have noticed that the fresh young growth is milder than the robust flavour of the evergreen perennials so use accordingly.

The blue, nectar-rich flowers of rosemary, thyme and sage attract bees in spring and early summer and also provide flowers and leaves for an aromatic posy on your kitchen table. All of these herbs have medicinal as well as culinary uses. Rosemary is a powerful anti-inflammatory, a rich source of antioxidants, boosts the immune system and helps to improve memory.

So how about a simple glass of rosemary tea every day, just pour boiling water over a generous sprig of rosemary, allow it to infuse for 3 or 4 minutes and enjoy.

Sage too has similar properties. It is another underused herb but I fry copious quantities of young leaves to scatter over fried eggs, pasta, or a risotto. And have you tried the Tuscan snack Salvia Fritti or Sage and Anchovy Fritters. Talk about addictive, there never seems to be enough… the perfect nibble with a glass of crisp dry white Soave or a fino.

As ever, I am encouraging you to grow your own herbs, close to your kitchen door so you can pop out on a whim to snip a few leaves (and flowers) to add magic to what might otherwise be a totally mundane dish.

Urbanites can grow lots on a window sill, in large pots or in galvanised buckets.

Check out your local garden centre or seek out passionate small growers at Farmer’s Markets to find unusual varieties of familiar herbs. For example, there are numerous forms of mint — apple mint, strawberry mint, pineapple mint, ginger mint, liquorice mint, chocolate mint, Moroccan mint…but spearmint and peppermint are probably the most useful. Apparently, there are more than 600 varieties on the planet.

There are also numerous sages: the purple and variegated are also easy to source but at least have common sage. Lemon balm is another perennial ‘must have’ and the variegated version, with its green and cream leaves is also worth looking out for.

But back to Herb Week, now in its 15th year, it was created in 2006 to celebrate the nutritional and medicinal value of herbs. Check online for further information.

This year, parsley is the herb of the year — well, doesn’t this versatile favourite deserve to be celebrated. I grow both curly and flat parsley and use it in copious quantities. No one should have to buy parsley and one can never have too much. It is a biennial (lasts 2 seasons) and bet you didn’t know that it has more Vitamin C than an orange. Just pick a couple of outside stalks off the plant at a time. Flat parsley seems to be more fashionable now but both are equally delicious. Use all of the stalk too and, at the end of the second year, harvest the root. You’ll be blown away by the flavour: use in stews, salads, parsley pesto or the stockpot.

Chimichurri sauce recipe by:Darina Allen Chimichurri sauce is a hot perky sauce from Argentina. Great with a pan-grilled steak, drizzle over a fried egg, vegetable pizza or pasta — have fun! Servings 6 Preparation Time 5 mins Course Side Cuisine South American Ingredients 50g flat parsley leaves

4 large cloves garlic peeled and crushed

2 tbsp water

100ml extra virgin olive oil or sunflower oil

50ml red wine vinegar

1 red onion, finely chopped

½ chilli seeded and chopped or ¼ tsp chilli flakes

salt Method Chop the parsley finely with the garlic and water. Alternatively, whizz in a food-processor, scraping down the sides of the bowl until well pulsed. Transfer to a bowl. Whisk in the oil and vinegar gradually. Add the red onion, chilli and salt. Taste and add more seasoning if necessary.

Sage and Anchovy Fritters recipe by:Darina Allen I always used to associate these delectable fritters with Tuscany where I first tasted them but I’ve also enjoyed them in Sicily Servings 6 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 15 mins Course Starter Cuisine Italian Ingredients 40 large young sage leaves

20 finest-quality anchovy fillets

Lemon wedges

For the light batter:

200g plain white flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 egg

150ml soda water Method First, make the batter. Sieve the flour and baking powder into a bowl. Make a well in the centre and add the lightly beaten egg. Gradually whisk in the soda water, working from the centre to the outside of the bowl to make a smooth batter. Cover and allow to rest for an hour. Heat the oil, preferably light olive oil in a deep fryer to 280°C (alternatively, use a frying pan with 6cm-7cm of oil). Meanwhile, dip a sage leaf in the batter and shake off the excess. Lay an anchovy fillet or half if they’re too long, on top and press on another sage leaf to make a little sandwich. Dip the sandwiches, one at a time into the batter, shake off the excess. Cook in batches in the hot oil, turning once or twice — a minute should be sufficient. Drain on kitchen paper and serve immediately with a lemon wedge.

Parsley pesto recipe by:Darina Allen Serve this delicious pesto with pasta, over goat's cheese or halloumi or drizzle over salads in place of a dressing Servings 6 Preparation Time 5 mins Course Side Cuisine Italian Ingredients 50g flat parsley leaves (no stalks)

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

35g cashew nuts

200ml extra virgin olive oil

50g freshly grated Parmesan

salt Method Chop the cashew nuts finely first. Then put all the ingredients except the Parmesan, oil and salt into the food processor. Whizz for a second or two, add the oil gradually. Add the Parmesan, whizz for another couple of seconds and a little salt. Taste and correct seasoning.

HOT TIPS

Magner’s Farm Organic Hens Eggs

During Covid-19, Kylie Magner of Magner’s Farm in Fethard, Co. Tipperary took the opportunity to build two mobile units for their hens. They have an abundance of organic free-range hen eggs at present which are for sale in Clonmel, Cahir, Tipperary and Waterford — they also sell them via NeighbourFood Markets. For more information, email hello@magnersfarm.com

Woodcock Smokery Tasting Platters

Every Wednesday and Thursday between 5-7pm, Woodcock Smokery offer delicious tasting platters to enjoy with a selection of natural wines in their beautiful location in Gurranes near Skibbereen, West Cork.

See @woodcocksmokery on Instagram for details

Calling all Food Truck Owners

RTÉ Player ‘Battle of the Food Trucks’ are looking for Ireland’s best food truck in their new series with a prize of €5,000 for the winning food truck. For details on how to enter, check out @rteplayer on Instagram