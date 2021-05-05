Taste of summer: 8 shop-bought coleslaws to try in your salads and lunch

Handy to grab and go for impromptu picnics, coleslaw can make an easy addition to lunch to pair with some protein in the form of hardboiled egg, slices of leftover meat or smoked fish.
At home, if you don’t fancy buying a full head of cabbage, buy one of our Top 8 and add some celery, extra carrot and spring or red onion. Raw, grated kohlrabi is good too for extra crunch, as is celeriac. If adding raw, finely grated beetroot, leave until the last minute to avoid dying everything a vibrant shade of pink – though not always a bad thing. Chopped chives are good too.
For today’s survey, we looked at the supermarkets’ top ranges and found there was little between them. Some were quite thick with added stabilisers which made them a little heavy, but a little olive oil can thin them out, along with extra lemon juice for more zing. We were glad to see they were not over-salted. It’s easy to add our own to taste.
Fats in coleslaw are usually quite high — around 25% — from the oil in the mayo, so a dessertspoon may be enough for flavour and texture.