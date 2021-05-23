Michelle Darmody: Try roasted apricots with almond crunch and whipped mascarpone

Apricots are good value at this time of year as they are in season in warmer European countries.

A relative of the peach, an apricot is almost as sweet: it has a soft velvety skin and a creamy texture. They are very nutritious containing many essential vitamins and minerals. The flesh of a fresh apricot should feel firm to touch and the skin should have a nice orange blush. When fully ripe, the stone at the centre should fall away from the flesh with ease.