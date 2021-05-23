Michelle Darmody: Try roasted apricots with almond crunch and whipped mascarpone

Apricots are good value at this time of year as they are in season in warmer European countries.
A relative of the peach, an apricot is almost as sweet: it has a soft velvety skin and a creamy texture. They are very nutritious containing many essential vitamins and minerals. The flesh of a fresh apricot should feel firm to touch and the skin should have a nice orange blush. When fully ripe, the stone at the centre should fall away from the flesh with ease.
Dried apricots are available all year. If I am purchasing these I try and find ones that are free from sulphur. They may not look as pretty, however, as the sulphur is added to keep the yellow, orange colour.
Apricots and almonds work together, and you often find apricot desserts infused with Disaronno or another almond liqueur. You can add an extra dash to the Roasted Apricots and Almond Crunch if you wish.
Caramelised apricot parcels
One of my favourite French pastries is an oranais aux abricots. To me, they are the perfect combination of sweet crisp pastry, soft rich apricot and a layer of crème anglaise and often glazed with a sticky apricot jam. This is a nod to these pastries
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
CourseDessert
CuisineFrench
Ingredients
- 100g muscovado sugar
300g apricots, halved and destoned
15g butter
1 puff pastry sheet
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 tbsp golden caster sugar
Method
- Preheat your oven to 180°C. Line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Melt the sugar in a large heavy-based frying pan over a low heat until it is melted, it is best not to stir it when it is melting. Add in the apricots and butter and continue to cook for another minute or two to soften the fruit.
Roll out your pastry sheet and cut it into six squares. Place a scoop of the apricots in the centre of each sheet, so that you can fold the pastry along the edges to make a parcel.
Pinch the sides down with a fork to seal them, make a slit in the top of the pastry to let the air out when baking. Brush the top of each parcel with the egg and sprinkle the golden caster sugar on top.
Bake for about 15 minutes until golden. Allow to cool on the tray
Sponge cake with apricots and cream
This twist on a classic sponge cake uses fresh in-season apricots in the filling with lots of softly whipped cream
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
CourseBaking
CuisineIrish
Ingredients
For the sponge:
150g caster sugar
5 eggs
150g self-raising flour
cream for whipping
For the filling:
100g apricot jam
4 roasted apricots, stones removed and sliced
250ml cream, whipped to stiff peaks
Method
- Heat your oven to 180°C and place two parchment disks in the base of two fluted sponge tins. Grease the sides of the tins.
Mix your eggs and sugar with the balloon attachment of a mixer or with a hand whisk until really light and fluffy. It is worth getting as much air in as you can.
Sieve in the flour and then fold it into the mixture, so it does not lose its volume.
Pour into the prepared tins and bake for about 15-20 minutes until they have risen and are nice and golden. Try not to open the oven door during the first half of the baking time. Once the sponges are cool enough to handle place on a wire rack to cool completely.
Once cool, spread the jam on one sponge and cream on the other along with the apricots, sandwich them together and serve as soon as you can.
Roasted apricots with almond crunch and whipped mascarpone
The flavour of stone fruit like apricots or peaches seems to multiply when roasted and if you pair them with something creamy and something crunchy, you are always onto a winner
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
CourseDessert
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp amaretto liqueur
450g apricots, halved and stones removed
50g almonds, finely chopped
80g amaretti biscuits, roughly crushed
25g butter, melted
250g mascarpone
½ tbsp maple syrup
Method
- Toss the apricots in the liqueur and place them into an ovenproof dish. Roast them until they are soft but still have a little bite. This should take between fifteen and twenty minutes.
Stir the biscuits and almonds through the melted butter, form twelve round clusters and allow to cool and firm up.
Whip the mascarpone with the maple syrup.
Place the clusters on the roasted apricot halves and serve with the mascarpone.