Michelle Darmody: Wise to make Raspberry and Elderflower Fool in advance

The Arctic roll recipe included here takes the lazy option with the use of a nice readymade ice cream. You may of course make your own instead. I do often make ice cream but there are some delicious ones on the market that often work as well in desserts. Arctic roll is particularly popular in Britain where it was invented in late 1960s. It can be made ahead and stored in your freezer for a few days before serving. It will take about 15 minutes to defrost before serving.
The chocolate tart is a good after-dinner treat. The ginger and chocolate work well together and the soft texture of the filling melts in your mouth. It can be kept in the fridge until you are ready to serve it. Another option is to make the base beforehand and store it in your fridge. The topping can be added just before serving.
Fool is another very British dessert, it is quite simple to make and works best in the summer months when berries are plump and fresh. You can add some Cointreau instead of elderflower for a dessert with a little more kick. And crushed shortbread or meringue also make a good topping and can add texture.
Chocolate and ginger tart
This rich combination of ginger and chocolate work combined with soft texture of the filling melts in your mouth - a classic after-dinner delight
Servings10
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
To make the pastry:
160g ginger biscuits, finely crushed
90g butter, melted
1 tbs golden caster sugar
To make the filling:
180ml cream
200g dark chocolate, broken into small, even pieces
20g butter
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C and line the base of an 8-inch tart case. Grease and flour the edges.
Stir the crushed biscuits, butter, and sugar together until well combined. Tip it into the prepared tin and flatten everything out on the base and up the sides.
Bake for 10 minutes and allow to cool completely.
To make the filling, heat the cream over a medium heat until it is shivering, just before it boils.
Take it off the heat and stir in the chocolate pieces and the butter until they are melted and you have a nice smooth liquid.
Allow to cool to room temperature and scoop it into your prepared base. Smooth the chocolate out and pop it into the fridge to firm up a little more before serving.
Arctic roll
This retro dessert is bursting with berry goodness and can be made ahead and stored in the freezer for a few days before serving
Servings10
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the sponge:
3 eggs
90g golden caster sugar
100g self-raising flour, sieved
1 tsp vanilla
a handful of raspberries
For the decoration:
2 tbs good quality raspberry jam
250ml good quality ice cream
Method
Pre-heat the oven to 180°C and line a Swiss-roll tin with parchment.
Whisk the eggs and sugar until you have added lots of volume and they are pale in colour.
Gently fold in the flour and vanilla to preserve the bubbles.
Fold in the raspberries.
Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and flatten it out.
Bake for 15 minutes until the sponge is baked through and golden.
Once cool enough to handle gently remove it from the tin and roll the sponge up in a damp tea towel to allow it cool completely.
Take your ice cream out of the freezer for about ten to fifteen minutes so that you can scoop it. Scoop it onto a sheet of baking parchment and roll the parchment up to make a cylinder of ice cream the same length as your Swiss roll tin.
Place back into the freezer.
Once your sponge has cooled completely, spread it with the jam and then place the cylinder of ice cream along one side. Roll the sponge around the ice cream finishing with the seam underneath. You can sit it into the freezer and then take it out about 15 minutes before serving.
Raspberry and elderflower fool
Simple to make and dotted with fresh berries for a burst of flavour, this dessert works best in the summer months for a light, refreshing treat
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
CourseBaking
CuisineBritish
Ingredients
300ml cream
1 tbsp icing sugar
the zest of 2 oranges
4 tsp elderflower cordial
250g raspberries, three-quarters of them mashed
Method
Whip the cream and the icing sugar to stiff peaks.
Fold in the zest and 2 tsp of cordial and the mashed raspberries.
Divide between four glasses or small bowls and place into the fridge until you are ready to serve.
Toss the remaining raspberries in the rest of the cordial. Taste them and if you would like a little more sweetness you can add another teaspoon of the cordial. Set aside to soak in the cordial.
Spoon the soaked berries over the fool just before serving.