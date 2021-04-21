Top 8: Some of the tastiest shop-bought Danish pastries

Hygge is the Scandinavian word for a sense of comfort and warmth, a cosy moment. Just like a Danish pastry.
Since the pandemic started, sales have rocketed as we have slowly come to appreciate the deliciousness of foods that are produced with care and love – foods that are not just about satisfying hunger, but that stir up emotions. And we are now prepared to queue for them too (perhaps Covid has taught us to slow down and be patient), especially at weekends, to enjoy with top quality coffee. How lucky we are if this is all it takes to lift our mood.
Danish pastries are often not too sweet, even when heavy with fruit. They also have some nutritional value. The dough is enriched with milk and egg, often streaked with almond paste – packed with protein and minerals – all good in small doses. As with all treats, they are best enjoyed once a week, when we can take a deep relaxing breath and steep ourselves in hygge.