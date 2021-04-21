Top 8: Some of the tastiest shop-bought Danish pastries

Hygge is the Scandinavian word for a sense of comfort and warmth, a cosy moment. Just like a Danish pastry.

Since the pandemic started, sales have rocketed as we have slowly come to appreciate the deliciousness of foods that are produced with care and love – foods that are not just about satisfying hunger, but that stir up emotions. And we are now prepared to queue for them too (perhaps Covid has taught us to slow down and be patient), especially at weekends, to enjoy with top quality coffee. How lucky we are if this is all it takes to lift our mood.

Danish pastries are often not too sweet, even when heavy with fruit. They also have some nutritional value. The dough is enriched with milk and egg, often streaked with almond paste – packed with protein and minerals – all good in small doses. As with all treats, they are best enjoyed once a week, when we can take a deep relaxing breath and steep ourselves in hygge.

The Grumpy Bakers Spring Danish €3

The Grumpy Baker. Pictures: Denis Minihane.

The zing of pieces of roasted rhubarb is a perfect contrast to the luscious vanilla cream in superbly light pastry coated in a lemon glaze. This is a large pastry that could easily be shared, though you won’t want to. An excellent product. From bakery on Broderick Street, Midleton, Co Cork.

Score: 9.5

Cameron Bilberry Danish €2.50

Cameron

Gorgeously slightly crisp pastry is a superb contrast to the creamy, syrupy bilberries. Nicely glazed. Tasters loved them. Lots of choice here of pastries and delicious cakes.

Score: 9

Arbutus apricot and custard €2

Arbutus

In a flavoursome, light pastry, a deliciously rich vanilla custard provides a soft bed for a decent half of an apricot. Tasters also loved the plump raisin and vanilla, (€1.50). Both good value. At market stalls in Mahon, Douglas, Cork, and Midleton, Co Cork. Shops that stock the bakery’s bread may have the Danishes from time to time.

Score: 9

Dolce & Salato at Amberley Store & Bakery Raisin Danish €1.70

Dolce & Salato

A tantalisingly light, crisp and flavoursome, buttery pastry is flecked with good quality, plump dried fruit. A new bakery to me, though it’s there six years, it is owned by baker Prospero Bernetti who comes from the Marches region of Italy. There are other pastries in the range, as well as tempting cannoli to help us dream of holidays.

Score: 9

ABC Pear and almond €2.80

ABC

This decent-sized square of light layers of pastry is topped with a thick slice of poached pear and almond slivers. A delicious organic blend, it’s made at Tartine bakery, Dublin, by super talented, Brittany born Thibault Peigne. His pain aux raisins (€2.50) is also delicious. Also try Sicilian Delight, a croissant with pistachio cream (€3.50) from Dario. At selected Dunnes Stores and the English Market, Cork.

Score: 9

The Baking Emporium Fruit Danish €2.50

Baking Emporium

Nicely spiralled and flaky with generous wisps of creamy, natural almond paste, this generous-sized, substantial pastry has currants too. The glaze makes all the difference, keeping it moist and delicious. There is a cinnamon-flavoured version too.

Score: 8.75

Aldi Gráinne’s Bakery Apple Danish €1.29 for two

Aldi Gráinne

Packed in twos, there is palm oil used with no mention of sustainability. Other additives are included. While we found nicely flaky fresh croissants, there were no fresh, fruit Danishes in our local branches. The apple provides a nice contrast to the pastry which was a little heavy for tasters. The sugar glaze helps. Made by Twomey’s Bakery in Limerick, with apples from various countries.

Score: 7.25

Dunnes Stores In-house Danish €1

Dunnes

Packaged singly or in multi bags, this is quite a dense Danish, and small compared to other samples, but for the price, makes a few satisfying fruity bites. Made in France and finished in house. We bought in Blackpool, Cork.

Score: 7.25