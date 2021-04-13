How to make the perfect omelette and the common mistakes to avoid

Heat the pan properly

The secret to a successful omelette is to have the pan searingly hot - it should take no more than 30 seconds to cook, 45 if you are adding a filling.

Use the right fat

Butter will burn. Ghee is your best bet, clarified butter used in Indian cooking, but if you can't get that, use olive oil - not extra virgin though.

The colour matters

No scorch marks, no brown spots, the perfect omelette should be pale and tender, folding on top of itself in layers.

The pan is important

If you are not using a non-stick pan, it must be a cast iron pan that has been used for so many years it has made its own non stick coating. A nine-inch non-stick omelette pan is the ideal tool for this endeavour.

So too do your utensils

Choose a utensil that you can both stir and flip with. A fork is popular, some chefs us a pair of chopsticks, but a bog standard spatula is your best bet.

Stop before you think it's cooked

A perfect omelette should be slightly wobbly in the middle, but not raw. This is best achieved by folding just before you are happy with the level of doneness.

Go easy on the fillings

The filling should not overpower the omelette. A light dusting of cheese, a small sprinkling of ham - go easy and let the omelette shine.

An omelette is the original fast food.

Darina Allen's perfect omelette

Ingredients

2 eggs, preferably free-range organic

1 tbsp water or milk

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 tbsp clarified butter or olive oil

Filling of your choice

Equipment

Omelette pan, preferably non-stick, 23cm (9 inch) diameter

Method

Warm a plate in the oven. Whisk the eggs with the water or milk in a bowl with a fork or whisk, until thoroughly mixed but not too fluffy. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Put the warm plate beside the cooker. Heat the filling and keep it to hand, along with a spoon.

Heat the omelette pan over a high heat - add the clarified butter, it should sizzle immediately. Pour in the egg mixture. It will start to cook instantly so quickly pull the edges of the omelette towards the centre with a metal spoon or spatula, tilting the pan so that the uncooked egg runs to the sides 4 maybe 5 times.

Continue until most of the egg is set and will not run any more, the centre will still be soft and uncooked at this point but will continue to cook on the plate. If you are using a filling, spoon the hot mixture in a line across the centre at this point.

To fold the omelette: Flip the edge just below the handle of the pan into the centre, then hold the pan almost perpendicular over the plate so that the omelette will flip over again, then half roll half slide the omelette onto the plate so that it lands folded in three. (It should not take more than 30 seconds in all to make the omelette, perhaps 45 if you are adding a filling).

Serve immediately.