Top 8: In from the cold with these frozen mixed-veg options

Frozen vegetables can turn leftovers into a feast in minutes.

They can also make an easy soup – heat some with a jar of passata or can or tomatoes and some paprika and cook for 10 minutes.

For an instant flavour boost, try ‘Nduja as a rescue remedy. A spreadable pork sausage, it is used on bread in Italy and in Spain where a similar product is known as sobrassada. I add a dessert spoon to stews, soups, stir-fries.

This week we tasted and experimented with ways to use frozen veg. We had to ignore the idea of buying Irish as too many vegetables come from elsewhere, even when packed in Ireland. We noted when we saw palm oil on the list of ingredients. Worryingly, tropical forests are being cleared to grow the oil palm tree (Elaeis guineensis), to the detriment of local communities.

For Irish vegetables, we need to buy fresh, or better still, grow them ourselves. Mick Kelly, founder of giy.ie is most encouraging and instructive for beginners.

The frozen vegetables here are handy as an alternative to less nutritious convenience food, so save them for lazy or busy days when you need a break.

Aldi Four Seasons Rice & Beans stir fry

Aldi Stir fry bean & rice 500g €1.29

A good balance of corn, brown rice, black turtle (small) beans, red pepper, onion, soya beans, tomato, in sunflower and rapeseed oil (good to see no palm oil) comes together with mild spices for flavour. For added protein, once the vegetables are warmed up, add a beaten egg into the hot pan like egg Foo yung. A green salad on the side would make an even better balanced meal.

Score: 8.25

Strong Roots mixed vegetable fries

Strong Roots Mixed vegetable fries 500g €2.50

An equal mix of carrot, parsnip and beetroot makes for tasty skinny fries which are cooked in the oven. The air fryer worked well too. Coated in a mix of sunflower oil, rice flour, modified potato starch, potato dextrin, maize flour, salt, tapioca dextrin, there are also raising agents – a long list. However, the vegetable flavours come through nicely. Serve with a fried or poached egg to make a quick and easy meal.

Score: 7.5

Lidl Freshona oriental style

Lidl Freshona oriental style seasoned mixed vegetables 750g €1.49

A good variety here of carrots, bean sprouts, peas, cabbage, cauliflower, bamboo shoots, red pepper, mushrooms, sugar snaps, flavoured with crystallised ginger. Also on the list of ingredients is palm oil — but we’re not told if it’s from a sustainable forest. A tasty product which has a good balance of the different vegetables. Add leftover cooked chicken or fish for an easy, upcycling meal.

Score: 6.5

Tesco cauliflower

Tesco steam bags cauliflower rice 600g €2.25

Four bags have finely chopped cauliflower which is microwaved. Add to stir-fries and soups or on the side instead of rice. Try frying in oil or butter and sprinkling on top of a shepherd’s pie, or use Italian style, with pasta in place of toasted breadcrumbs. An easy, useful way to get more vegetables into the diet. Liven up with a dash of sriracha sauce. Green Isle also does a good version.

Score: 7

Birds Eye Steam fresh

Birds Eye Steam fresh Mediterranean vegetable rice 380g €2.65

Two pyramid-shaped bags have cooked rice, courgettes, red pepper, onion, aubergine, flavoured with basil, oregano, tomato, onion and garlic powders, spices, moistened with sunflower and olive oils. The bags are heated in a microwave, but we emptied contents in a saucepan to heat gently, lid on, with a little water. A handy one for leftovers or a hardboiled egg chopped into it for protein.

Score: 7.25

Bunalun organic mixed vegetables

Bunalun Organic carrot, broccoli & cauliflower mix 450g €2.50

Pretty good, fresh-tasting vegetables which are frozen in season and keep some of their flavours. Handy to add to stews and stir-fries. Put a handful of sunflower or sesame seeds in a blender until creamy, then add the vegetables for a smooth side dish. Heat with a jar of curry sauce for an instant meal.

Score: 7

Birds Eye Green medley

Birdseye Green medley 300g €2.65

Green beans keep their plumpness and flavour. Good, flavoursome peas and sugar snaps, with broccoli as good as it can be when frozen. Gentle flavour helped by butter, garlic powder and chives. This comes in two bags for use in a microwave, but we also stir-fried on a gentle heat with a teaspoonful of water and served with salmon. Blend with fresh mint and cream to serve with lamb.

Score: 7

M&S Root vegetable selection

Marks & Spencer Root vegetable selection for roasting 600g €3.

Sizeable chunks of carrot, parsnip, swede, shallots are coated in olive oil, salt, black pepper. The result is nicely crisped up outsides with fluffy interiors. An easy accompaniment to a roast when tiring of summer salads. Roast or use in an air fryer with a sprinkle of cumin or smoked paprika. Purée with yogurt to serve on the side, or in stock to make a quick soup.

Score: 7.25