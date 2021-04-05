5 delicious ways to use up any leftover Easter Egg chocolate

Chocolate salami

Ingredients

225g dark chocolate, broken into small even pieces

140g honey

250g butter

200g digestive biscuits, roughly crushed

200g ginger-nut biscuits, roughly crushed

40g dried apricots, chopped

1 tsp of ground ginger 40g of hazelnuts, roughly chopped

Method

Melt the chocolate, honey and butter in a bowl. Stir the mixture and make sure the three ingredients are well mixed.

Mixing the rest of the ingredients and scoop the mixture onto a lined baking tray. Roll the parchment around the mixture, gathering it up so it looks like a sausage. Place it into the fridge. You might need to shape it better once it has cooled slightly and is more solid. Once you do this place it back into the fridge to set completely. It will take a few hours it is often best to make the salami the day before.

Peel off the paper and dust with icing sugar if you wish and slice as needed.

The ultimate hot chocolate

Serves 4 big or 2 big and 4 small

Ingredients

800ml milk

4 tsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp caster sugar

100g milk chocolate

50g dark chocolate (if you are making grown-up hot chocolates, you might like to go for all dark chocolate)

For the adults

25ml each of whiskey, brandy or rum

To decorate

Marshmallows

Whipped cream

Flakes

Method

Stir all the ingredients together over a low to medium heat until combined and the chocolate has melted.

Cook over a low heat for five minutes, stirring all the time.

Pour into four or six mugs, top with whipped cream, and invite the family to decorate their own with their favourite chocolate or sweets.

Chocolate almond brownies

Ingredients

185g dark chocolate, broken into small, even pieces

185g soft butter

3 eggs

270g golden caster sugar

40g cocoa powder, sieved, and a little extra for sprinkling

85g plain flour, sieved

60g slivered almonds, toasted and roughly chopped

Method

Preheat your oven to 170°C and line an 8-inch square tin with parchment.

Gently melt the chocolate and butter over a very low heat. Set aside to cool.

Whisk the eggs and caster sugar until the whisk leaves a trace in the mixture. Fold in the cooled chocolate mixture until combined. Add in the sieved flour and cocoa as well as the toasted almonds. Gently combine.

Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin, flatten it out and bake for about 25 minutes or until the centre no longer wobbles.

Allow to cool in the tin then cut to the desired size. Sieve some cocoa on top before serving.

Chocolate Truffles

Ingredients

300 ml of cream

zest of an orange

¼ tsp of ground cinnamon

½ tsp of chilli powder

300g of dark chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces

a pinch of sea salt

1 tsp of soft butter

Method

Heat the cream in a pan until it is shivering on top and then take off the heat. This happens just before it boils. Stir in the zest, cinnamon, chilli and chocolate. Stir until the chocolate is melted.

Stir in the pinch of salt and the butter and set aside to cool.

Once cool put it into the fridge until it has set to a similar consistency as butter.

Coat the palm of your hands lightly with cocoa powder and take a large spoon of the mixture roll into a ball and place onto a plate of coco powder. Roll the truffle in the powder and then eat.

Double Chocolate and Nut Cookies

Ingredients

80g of cocoa powder

300g of self-raising flour

1 tsp of baking powder

200g of butter, soft

300g of brown sugar

1 tsp of vanilla essence

2 eggs, lightly beaten

150g of hazelnuts roughly chopped

150g of chocolate, chopped

Method

Sieve the cocoa, flour and baking powder together and set aside.

Cream the butter and sugar until they turn pale in colour and almost double in volume.

Beat in the eggs, mixed with the vanilla essence.

Gently stir in a third of the dry ingredients into the overall mixture, continue with the other two thirds, until they are completely combined.

Stir in the nuts and chocolate chips.

Dollop the mixture on a lined baking tray with a dessertspoon and then press it down with the back of a fork.

You can get about 25 cookies from the recipe. Bake them for 10 to 12 minutes.

When you remove the cookies from the oven they will still be soft, leave to cool completely on the baking tray.

Recipes for chocolate salami, brownies, cookies and truffles created by Michelle Darmody