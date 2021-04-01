8 cracking Easter food treats available for takeaway

Montenotte Hotel

Afternoon tea from the Montenotte Hotel in Cork

City dwellers in Cork can collect the latest seasonal food offering from the Montenotte Hotel this Easter. Led by executive head chef Tabrez Shaikh, the hotel’s team has created a deliciously themed afternoon tea for you to celebrate at home this Easter.

It’s available from Friday to Monday, with collections from 12pm to 3pm each day. Book online here or call (021) 4530050.

Cork International Hotel

Afternoon tea from the Cork International Hotel

We can’t travel to the seaside quite yet, but who needs to when seafood like this can come to you. The Cork International Hotel has launched a gourmet seafood afternoon tea, which is available for a limited period from today until Monday.

The menu includes a crab and crayfish cocktail Chai Bao, an open tiger prawn sandwich with garlic and lemon aioli, tuna, lettuce and chilli chutney pinwheels plus some dark chocolate mousse with raspberries, a coffee slice and chocolate brownie.

The afternoon tea for two people is €50 and the hotel will require 24 hours’ notice to book. To order you can call (021) 4549800.

Sheen Falls Lodge

Afternoon tea from Sheen Falls Lodge in Kerry

For those in the Kingdom, a special Easter afternoon tea from Sheen Falls Lodge can be delivered as far as Kilgarvan and Killarney and collected by Kenmare locals.

The contemporary menu is a nod to tradition and features seasonal sourced ingredients in the selection of sweet and savoury delights. And yes, it includes Sheen Falls’ signature smoked salmon among its sandwich layer. Bakes include lemon bread and homemade scones, while the top tier features a decadent rum baba with vanilla cream, chocolate hazelnut praliné rocher, with bailey's cream and rhubarb bavarois, almond sponge, with poached rhubarb.

Afternoon tea for two is €70 and booking is essential through www.sheenfallslodge.ie or on 064 6641600.

Powerscourt Hotel

Afternoon tea from Powerscourt Hotel in Wicklow

Forget Easter eggs and instead indulge in a limited edition afternoon tea from Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa. This one is available beyond the Easter weekend, with foodies getting the opportunity to sample it until April 21.

The afternoon tea has been specially designed by executive pastry chef, Pawel Batko, to celebrate all things Easter and is described as “a dessert-lover’s dream”. Treats include a lemon cheesecake ‘Easter egg’ which is adorned with edible flowers and the caramel chocolate mousse ‘bunny’.

powerscourthotel.com

Metropole Hotel

Afternoon tea from the Metropole Hotel in Cork

The Metropole Hotel’s Easter afternoon tea at home is available this Easter weekend and is full of perfectly seasonal treats. The desserts include mini chocolate mousse and berries, Easter cupcakes, a chocolate meringue nest with mini Cadburys cream eggs, a selection of macarons and a mini chocolate brownie. Savoury cravings are satisfied too with a range of scones and sandwiches as well.

The afternoon tea for two people is €50 and the hotel will require 24 hours’ notice to book. Delivery within 15km is also available for an additional €10. To order, call 021 4643700.

Go Anywhere Gift Card

The Go Anywhere Gift Card

Can’t choose from all the options for an afternoon treat for a loved one you can’t visit this Easter? Give them the gift of choice instead with a Go Anywhere Gift Card, which can be redeemed in over 400 hotels and guesthouses across Ireland. It also covers the many fantastic Easter treats available this weekend, including creative afternoon teas and tasty treats.

The ‘Go Anywhere Gift Card’ can be purchased from www.Irelandhotels.com in denominations of €50 to €1,000 and is valid for five years.

Farmgate's Easter feast

Farmgate Restaurant, Midleton

If you fancy a multiple-course option for your Easter dinner with minimal effort, check out the Easter Box from Farmgate for €100. With a smoked salmon starter, lamb shank main and rich chocolate tart to finish, it is the utterly decadent dinner you deserve. There's enough food for two adults and it includes a bottle of prosecco.

Click here to order. It's available this weekend for click and collect or delivery.

Easter dinner from Avoca

Lamb cutlets from Avoca

If you’re too full from the thought of all those afternoon teas to go to the supermarket and shop for a special dinner this weekend, Avoca has a solution. Their butchers have a variety of premium and locally sourced meats to create a delicious meal at home, from roasts to ramen. Some seasonal spring legs of lamb and lamb chops, both locally sourced in Wicklow, are also available, and for those with a less traditional palette, the Japanese Ramen with udon noodles and shredded chicken is a great option. There is also a range of freshly baked Easter themed desserts and sweet treats available to order for collection and delivery.

There is a minimum order of €50 for deliveries within a 20km radius of select Avoca stores including Kilmacanoge, Ballsbridge, Monkstown and Malahide. A delivery fee of €5 to €10 applies. Visit their website to view the full shopping list.