Weekend Loves: Banana-print sleepsuits, free expert colour consultations, and a 'grand stretch'

Free expert colour consultations from Colourtrend Paints

Many of us have spent the past year taking stock of our surroundings but few of us are experts when it comes to choosing from the myriad of paint colours available.

Colourtrend has waived the usual €125 fee for their personalised video Colour Consultancy Service with their fully qualified interior designers and colour consultants.

It’s a brilliant service, done via a 30-minute Zoom call, that allows you to speak to an expert who has extensive knowledge of the range of Colourtrend paint colours and finishes as well as the expertise to compile a bespoke scheme to match your personal style and home.

colourtrend.ie

How Old Am I? 1-100 Faces From Around The World’ is out now.

A fun and inspiring picture book for kids by French artist, JR

The elusive French artist, JR, is best known for his project 'Inside Out' which has seen thousands of black and white portraits of people pasted onto buildings, trains, streets and monuments, in one of the world’s largest-scale public photography projects.

The artist has collaborated with his studio director, Julie Pugeat, on his latest children’s book entitled ‘How Old Am I? 1-100 Faces From Around The World’. Aimed at children aged 4 to 8, the book features photos of 100 people age 1 to 100, as well as their personal experiences, wishes, memories and emotions.

It’s a gorgeous book that reveals our common humanity no matter where we’re from or how old we are. A lovely book to have at home as well as in a school or public library.

How Old Am I? 1-100 Faces From Around The World is out now. Phaidon. €18.95.

Don the gladrags for Cancer Care West

Get your gorgeous gúna on and support Cancer Care West

Get your glad rags on and raise much-needed funds for Cancer Care West.

For the month of April, the charity is asking us to wear our best dresses or ‘gorgeous gúnas’ while donating to the charity and spreading the love via social media by asking five of our pals to do the same. Cancer Care West provides vital practical and emotional support to people with cancer, including children and teenagers, as well as to their families, through their bases in Galway and Letterkenny and their accommodation services for patients on radiotherapy in University Hospital Galway. Get your friends and family on board and raise some money for this great cause.

cancercarewest.ie (＃cancercarewest)

Now That's What I Call a Grand Stretch in the Evening - Cara Luna Design

Celebrate the grand stretch in the evening with a Cara Luna Design

Now that the clocks have gone forward we’re relishing the brighter evenings and this cheerful card by Cara Luna Designs has us grinning like Cheshire cats.

The card design entitled, you’ve guessed it, ‘Now That's What I Call a Grand Stretch in the Evening' and is perfect for sending to any cat lover, yogi or gardener or, perhaps, to an Irish friend abroad where the sun sets at the same time each day. The card is hand-illustrated, scanned and printed in Dublin and costs €4.50.

For an extra €3 you can have your personal message handwritten and sent directly to your loved one.

caralunadesigns.com

A fruity number for your little glamour puss from Pom Pom Pirate

Say Yo Ho Ho! to a new boutique for Scallywags

New online children’s boutique, Pom Pom Pirate, is a great place to pick up really cute clothing and accessories for children and babies.

Responsibly sourced brands include The Bonnie Mob, Babidu, Babybol, Petit Oh! and Turtledove London as well as Irish brand Dainty Bear.'s range of cute leather shoes and accessories.

We couldn’t resist this unisex banana print babygrow made from super-soft GOTs certified organic cotton (€35). Prices in the online store start at around €18.50.

Shop the full range at pompompirate.com or see @pompompirateshop on Instagram.

Unwind: dark chocolate snack bars for the evening

Unwind with healthy snacks for night owls

We know we shouldn’t snack after dinner but who can resist the pull of a late-night treat?

Unwind is a new range of Irish snack bars designed especially for evening grazing — containing natural nighttime friendly ingredients such as Montmorency cherry, L-Theanine and chamomile. Flavours include Roasted Nut & Chocolate, Malted Milk & Chocolate and Dark Chocolate & Orange. All are made with a mix of grains and seeds and topped with just enough Belgian chocolate.

Find them in your local health food store, independent retailer or online at unwind.ie. RRP €2.50

Nespresso Vertuo: perfect for a creamy mocha

Coffee with a chocolatey twist from Nespresso

This Easter, give your morning coffee a chocolaty twist with Nespresso coffee, dark chocolate squares, foaming milk and the new Virtuo Next coffee machine.

Place four Nespresso dark chocolate squares, 80ml of semi-skimmed milk and coffee made with a Nespresso’s Barista Creations Bianco Leggero capsule into your barista jug.

Give it a whizz, pour into a cappuccino glass and enjoy the perfect mocha. Vertuo Next Premium Coffee Machine (pictured here in 'Rich Brown' €199). Barista Creations Vertuo Capsules — Bianco Leggero 54 cent each). nespresso.com/ie/en/