A humble breakfast roll was the most-ordered item in Cork through Deliveroo this year

In the past year, many of us have swapped visiting new restaurants with trying new takeaways, and the range of tastes across the country is surprisingly varied.

New statistics released by Deliveroo show the top dishes ordered by Irish people, and the regional variations are quite interesting.

Burritos and burgers are the top two choices nationally but diners in Cork have bucked the trend. Rather than look to foreign delicacies in our time of need, a humble homegrown hero emerged on top: the beloved breakfast roll.

The most ordered dish in Cork since March 2020 is a breakfast roll from Herlihy’s Centra, with chicken choices from Roosters Piri Piri and Sober Lane rounding out the top three orders.

Burritos and burgers made an appearance further down the list, as does another Cork legend: a battered sausage from Lennox’s chipper, which was the tenth most ordered item in the Rebel county.

Lennox's chipper

“Lockdown has shown us that sometimes you just can’t beat tried and tested dishes that bring a smile to your face,” said Deliveroo’s Arabella Jenkins.

It’s not all indulgence though as some practical products filtered through. Many grocery shops partnered with food delivery companies like Deliveroo to provide essentials to cocooners, quarantiners, and more. A 2 litre bottle of milk from Aldi is the sixth item on the list in Cork, while it was the third most ordered item in Limerick.

In Galway, the top two items were burrito-based, with the burrito bowl from Boojum And the naked burrito from Vocho proving popular there. Burritos came second in Limerick, with a chicken gyoza from Kyoto Sushi and Noodle coming out on top there.

Dishes from Boojum and Bunsen were the top trending orders in Dublin, with diners there opting for burrito bowls and cheeseburgers to satisfy their appetites.

When it comes to treating ourselves, Guinness is the most ordered alcoholic drink through Deliveroo, while Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is the most ordered sweet treat nationally.

The top 15 trending dishes in Ireland:

Boojum burrito bowl

Burrito Bowl from Boojum (Dublin, Cork Galway, Limerick)

Cheeseburger, Bunsen (Dublin, Cork)

Crispy Chilli Chicken, Xian Street Food (Dublin)

Nduja Pizza, PI (Dublin)

Chicken Gyros, Yeeros (Dublin)

Wow Cheeseburger, Wowburger (Dublin)

Breakfast Roll, Herlihy’s Centra (Cork)

Margherita, Sano Pizza (Dublin)

Bananas (bunch of 6), Aldi (Dublin, Cork Galway, Limerick)

The GOAT burger, Madd Egg (Dublin)

Chick*n Fillet Roll, Vegan Sandwich Co (Dublin)

Vegan Big Mac, Token (Dublin)

Boneless Roast Duck, Duck (Dublin)

Kale Caesar, Sprout & Co (Dublin)

The B.O.B, Handsome Burger (Galway)