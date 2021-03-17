Watch: Kerry chef goes viral with recipe video for Jamie Oliver

To celebrate St Patrick's Day, world-renowned Jamie Oliver has published a new video on social media featuring a bacon and cabbage recipe created by Kerry-born chef John Relihan.

The video, where Relihan goes through the steps for a recipe inspired by his mother, has already been viewed by nearly 50k users.

"I want to introduce you to a wonderful chef, one of Ireland's best and most rustic cooks, and also one of my Fifteen Graduates @johnrelihan who's going to share with you the perfect recipe to celebrate #StPatricksDay!" Oliver wrote to his 8.5m followers.

In the video, Relihan says: "One of the reasons why I love bacon and cabbage is because my mother used to cook it for me when I was a kid. The turf, the wood, the aroma in the room, with the bacon in the pot, the bubbling of the cabbage and the potatoes. This was my childhood."

The Kerryman, who is known as one of Europe’s most creative barbeque chefs, put his own twist on the traditional dish, cooking it outdoors in a 90-year-old pot over an open flame.

After completing college in London, as well as a course in Jamie Oliver's Fifteen restaurant in London, Relihan appeared on Oliver's television show Jamie's Chef in 2007. He later worked as head chef at Oliver's barbeque restaurant in London for over five years.

Relihan also worked in San Franciso for a spell, before opening the Holy Smoke restaurant in Cork city and taking on his current role of executive head chef for KSG in Dublin.

"There's nothing better than this, a good old-fashioned bacon and cabbage," he says in the video while joking about tearing up - either from emotion or the billowing smoke.

Co-producing the video with Relihan is Cork's Redfm presenter and film-maker Kilian Pettit, who has been working with the chef for the past year on a number of television show concepts.

Together, they shot the St Patrick’s Day video for Oliver's Instagram page in a rural Irish cottage.

"I've been working on a TV project idea with John since last year. His passion for food is infectious. The feedback on our online videos to date has been fantastic," says the Cork native.

