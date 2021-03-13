Currabinny Cooks: The easiest hummus recipe ever

It's that very special time of year when the wild garlic appears as if out of nowhere along wooded paths and parklands everywhere. For any of us whose idea of foraging only really extends as far as going for a leisurely stroll in the countryside, wild garlic is the dream. It pops up in Spring in abundant clusters. They grow in roughly the same patches every year so once you find your patch, you can be sure to return each year and find wild garlic growing. If you have yet to come across a patch, the smell of wild garlic will guide you to it should you be walking nearby. They are easily identifiable by their glossy green, pointed leaves growing in close-knit bundles. Wild garlic tends to carpet whatever particular patch it grows in so there should be plenty to pick. If indeed your idea of going for a leisurely walk doesn’t involve heading off-track to pick some wild garlic of your own, you can often 'forage' for it in some good greengrocers and farmers markets, where it comes in tidy bunches. If you do happen upon a nice patch of wild garlic, make sure it is somewhere a bit away from the roadside, especially if it's a busy one. It is best practice to snip the leaves off with a scissors rather than pulling at them — this way the roots remain intact and they are sure to grow back.

When you return home from your foraging adventures, be sure to put your freshly-picked wild garlic in a large bowl and submerge the lot in cold water. After this, you drain, pat dry and transfer to a suitable container. We keep ours in a large jar in the fridge.