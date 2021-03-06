The Menu: Sorting Herself out with a big Mother's Day meal

Dear Old Sainted Mother Menu is near top of the queue for the vaccine and very happy indeed to be so, but The Menu is ever so slightly suspicious when she also informs us her personal roster of top medical bods have prescribed a follow-up booster of finest chocolate for Mother’s Day (March 16), most especially when she insists it also be employed as a means of social distancing. In other words, that she be surrounded on all sides by at least two metres of chocolate.

Still, loving son that he is, The Menu is on the case, sourcing the finest of food and beverage options, including chocolate, to ensure we are still able to make a deserved fuss of mothers throughout the land. (Although, as DOSM regularly and rightly points out, every day is Mother’s Day!)

KEEP HER SWEET

The Menu’s chocolate emporium of choice, The Chocolate Shop in the English Market has three MD selections available in their online shop, including a Dark Milk Choice, Milk Choice and Hamper (selection of pralines, caramels & a few boozy truffle, with and premium chocolate from Valrhona and Francois Pralus).

Bean & Goose have three MD collections: Fabulous (€11), Marvellous (€16.50) and Tremendous (€22) all featuring a range of splendid bars. In addition, B&G launch their Spring/Summer sharing slabs Morning Breeze (Milk Chocolate) and Evening Calm (Dark Chocolate, both €34.90) for the serious chocoholic. Handwritten messages can be enclosed with each package.

Butler’s offer a range of options, from small tokens to big splurges, the former ideal for younger offspring of limited means, available from all Butler’s Chocolate cafes or online, while extremely youthful shoppers are probably more likely to enjoy the contents of Sweet Heart’s Jelly Boxes than their beloved mummies, but it does include a special MD chocolate bar.

A BIG MEAL OR A BREAK?

Though dining out is a no-go, here are some suggestions for setting up a spread at home.

Market Lane’s Heat at Home Box (also available for Paddy’s Day) offers three different main course options (Ballinwillin Venison Pie, Slow cooked Rosscarbery Bacon, Spiced Veggie Moussaka) and desserts, as well as Sides, Elbow Lane craft beers and signature cocktails and wines.

Ballinspittle’s Diva Boutique offer two stunning bakes, Roasted Rhubarb or Cardamom & Lavender Scones, for afternoon tea, along with floral offerings and wines.

Cork International Hotel offer MD Brunch in Bed, although, serving two adults and two children, it makes for a rather crowded bed but she can always beat them off with the bunch of hand tied lavender from Flowersmith. The Metropole offer afternoon tea, luxury Somas candle, hand poured in Cork, with Prosecco as an optional extra.

Hannah’s Kitchen offer MD Gourmet Gift Boxes, including Afternoon Tea and Meat and Cheese, available for collection from their Ballincollig outlet or delivered locally (20km radius), bouquet of flowers as an optional extra.

The Farmgate in Midleton offer a Finish@Home Mother’s Day Box, three courser of delicious home-cooked comfort food with 30km radius delivery available with 30km radius of their store.

Inchydoney Lodge and Spa Hotel, in West Cork, offer three courses for two (€45) including main courses of baked salmon, Featherblade of beef, and chicken supreme To order, tel. 023 882 1116.

THE GOOD STUFF

While DOSM’s progeny have driven her many places, we have yet to drive her to drink, though not for the want of trying, according to DOSM. However, she is not above the occasional sherry so here are choice options for a MD day tipple:

Kinsale Mead offer a MD gift pack of their Wild Red Mead and a box of handmade Koko Kinsale Chocolates. Menu favourite, Craft Cocktails offer nationwide door to door delivery, a limited edition MD day bundle (No. 1 Mum, Mum’s The Word, Mommie Dearest and Queen Bee), four 200ml bottles, €60 including delivery.

In collaboration with Hayfield Manor, new indie distiller SkelligSix18 offer exclusive gift boxes including their new gin, premium glassware and a voucher for afternoon tea to be redeemed when restrictions ease.

DIRECT TO YOUR DOOR

Two choice packages available for delivery, the first from justly renowned Pudding Row, in Sligo, a MD Day Comfort Kit featuring: Diffuser by Flora Lab, macaroons, caramel squares, Cointreau & pistachio brownie, a handwritten card with rose gold letterpress “Máthair” by Donegal designer Maggie Marley, homemade shortbread, Nutty House Granola and Loose Leaf tea from Wall & Keogh.

The Burren Smokehouse Hamper (also available for Paddy’s Day) is available for national delivery and to Europe, US, Canada, Hong Kong and Japan, includes a selection of Burren Smoked Irish Organic Salmons, Burren Gouda, Gubbeen Oatcakes, Lily O’Brien chocolates, Keogh’s Crisps along with Royal Tara bowl, wall plaque/saucepan stand and handmade scented candle.